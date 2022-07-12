Nurses Call These Sneakers 'Incredibly Comfortable' for 16-Hour Shifts — and They're 30% Off Right Now 

Nurses, teachers, and basically anyone who spends all day on their feet knows the qualifiers of a comfy shoe: supportive arches, cushioned soles, and secure laces. When pros who are accustomed to eight, 10, and even 12+ hours of walking and standing identify a sneaker as "the most comfortable" shoes, shoppers in need of a new pair should take note. Fortunately, that's exactly the case with the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe. Joint-protective and easy to move in, it's an ideal pick for anyone tired of aching feet — and it's currently 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon

Buy It: Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $50 (was $70), amazon.com

The classic, clean silhouette of these sneakers pairs just as seamlessly with jeans as it doed with gym wear, but looks aren't all this shoe has going for it: The textile upper conforms to your foot, supporting your ankle with the help of heel-locking laces. However, the most notable feature is Adidas' Cloudfoam Midsole, a lightweight cushioning designed to protect your knees, ankles, and hips from the impact of walking throughout the day; the brand even compares it to "walking on air." For even more shock-absorption, these lace-ups also include a memory foam sock liner.(Pssst: Jennifer Garner's go-to workout sneakers are 50 percent off for Prime Day.)

Most importantly, with more than 58,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, they're shopper-approved. "They absorb a lot of shock, so my joints and back don't ache, even after walking or running on asphalt or concrete," wrote a preschool teacher who wears their pair to work. "They are incredibly comfortable," added a nurse who wears theirs for 12- to 16- hour shifts. "They are holding up great," they added, noting that they've had their pair for a couple of months. A third reviewer with sensitive joints even noticed that their knee "doesn't hurt" after running.

This pair is 30 percent off during Amazon Prime Day, so be sure to add them to your cart ASAP while they're still in stock.