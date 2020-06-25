Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime Day may have been postponed this year, but that doesn't mean you'll have to wait around to take advantage of a major sale. The retailer just launched The Big Style Sale, with thousands of discounted clothing picks and accessories. It's a lot to sift through, but one deal you won't want to miss is the sale on Adidas Women's Edge Lux 3 Running Shoe (Buy It, $29–190, amazon.com).

The sneakers are Jennifer Lopez-approved—need I go on? J. Lo has a white pair with copper metallic stripes that she's constantly spotted wearing, most recently in fiancé Alex Rodriguez's Instagram video of her playing baseball with the family during quarantine.

The running shoes come with wide, flat laces and are stretchy for a sock-like feel. They're available in 38 different colors on Amazon, most of which are currently priced well below their regular $85 cost. (Related: These Flattering Leggings with Pockets Are Only $19 Right Now—and They're Spiking In Sales)

With 4.5 stars on Amazon, the sneaker is a major hit with shoppers. "The fit is perfect and they are so comfortable and sturdy," wrote one reviewer. "But the look—they looked even better than the picture. When they came I had to wear them right away and I think I may live in them!"

Another reviewer said that they're practically a collector of the Adidas Women's Edge Lux 3 sneakers at this point. "This is now my 8th pair of these as I have most of the colors," they wrote. "Why so many? Because it is the most comfortable sneaker on earth and versatile enough for working out, running errands, and even wearing to work—hence why so many colors." (Related: The 2020 Shape Sneaker Awards Have a Pair to Help You Crush Any Workout)

If you're emerging from quarantine on an athleisure kick or otherwise want new running shoes, clearly you can't go wrong with this celebrity-loved pair.

