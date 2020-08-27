Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary sale is well underway, and some items are already completely sold out. But since the brand drops a new Daily Deal every morning, each day brings a new opportunity to take advantage of an untouched sale item. Consequently, if you watched the deal on the Adidas Edge Lux 4 slip through your fingers, now you can make up for it. They're back at 50 percent off as today's Daily Deal (Buy It, $43, $85 , nordstrom.com).

The cross trainers are made with a lightweight knit material and feature Adidas' flexible, responsive Bounce cushioning in the midsole. The bottom of the shoes are designed to provide multidirectional traction, so you can rely on them for grip throughout multi-plane motion. They also have a rounded heel and generously-cushioned ankle.

The Adidas Edge Lux 4 has racked up plenty of complimentary reviews on Nordstrom. "I was pleasantly surprised with the comfort and support of these Adidas runners," one person wrote. "They have extra ankle and heal cushion and structure and feel great walking as well. Color is a cool gray and I really like the thick laces and snug fit. For a typical Nike loyalist this is a great alternative."

"Love these sneakers!" another reviewer wrote. "I use them for my daily walks (3-5 miles) and the cushion in these bad boys is a dream. Plus they're cuuute. I've gotten a lot of compliments. My friend/workout buddy saw me in them and she immediately ordered a pair for herself." (Related: Nordstrom's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back, and You Won't Want to Miss These Savings)

It's not every day that you can buy a J. Lo-adjacent sneaker for half of what you'd normally pay. This has all the makings of a blink-and-you'll-miss-it deal.