Hailey Bieber Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear These Ultra-Comfy Sneakers Rihanna and Bella Hadid are also fans. By Chloe Irving Published on September 22, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images / Amazon More often than not, the newest "must-try" style fad is something you've seen a thousand times before. Luckily, unlike low- rise jeans and corset tops, this trend is super wearable. In the past few months, I've noticed multiple A-listers (Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and more) rocking a pair of walking shoes that were my go-tos in the fifth grade: the Adidas Samba Sneakers. Just last week, Hailey Bieber joined their ranks in a black and gray version of the classic kicks. . Unlike the "chunky" look that's been all the rage the past few years, the Adidas Samba is narrow and features a low but durable rubber sole. Originally created for indoor soccer players, the leather walls of the shoe are resistant to bending and stretching and stabilize your foot as you walk (also available, there's a vegan version made from recycled plastics). While the celebrity approval is certainly eye-catching, the 12,000 Amazon perfect ratings sets these lace-ups apart. Amazon Buy It: Adidas Samba Sneakers, from $51, amazon.com One shopper even called them "the most comfortable everyday walking shoes" they've ever owned. "This is perfect," wrote another reviewer, adding that their pair is "not just comfortable but great for gym workouts" and " flat enough to provide great balance when doing deadlift or squats." Another shopper called them "cool, classic, and comfy," and noted that they wear them "every day" for "biking, walking, working, going out, [and] literally everything." A fourth wrote that they even keep their feet comfortable on 6mile walks. (BTW: Hailey Bieber wears another pair of classic sneakers on repeat, and shoppers call them "extremely comfortable.") Since becoming the "It" shoe of 2022, these classic sneakers have sold out more than once. Although they're currently out of stock on the Adidas site, you can still score a pair from Amazon, with prices starting at $51.