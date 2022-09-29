I'm New to Basketball, but These Sneakers from a Carrie Underwood-Approved Brand Make Me Look Like a Pro

I hope I'm not alone in saying I gained weight during the pandemic. Blame it on forced gym closures, a lack of motivation, and no events to work toward, but I quickly outgrew the items hanging in my closet and slowly placed them in storage.

In an effort to get back to my pre-pandemic size this year, I've invested in workout programs, boutique fitness studios, and at-home gym equipment and tools. Lately, however, my body has become accustomed to my regular fitness habits. To combat plateauing, I decided to take up basketball, but as a long-time lover of the sport and die-hard Lakers fan, I was both excited and nervous to perfect my skills.

As I've found relevant to most stressful things in my life, when I look good, I feel good. So taking this same mentality to play at the New York City courts with players who have practiced for years, I decided to invest in new basketball shorts, sports bras, and my favorite item of all: Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 21 sneakers.

Beloved by Carrie Underwood as a comfortable option for her sensitive knees, they feature an adaptable and flexible inner sock construction — something I've really appreciated in my novice basketball career. I really enjoy them for the bouncy cushioning it provides when I shoot. It not only feels great on the court, but also on my 5- to 6-mile runs, where they've held up just as well on cement. And despite looking clunky, they are extremely lightweight — a factor I look for in all athletic shoes.

The sneakers are made from primegreen, a blend of high-performance recycled materials, and 50 percent of the shoes' upper is recycled. They are a super comfortable fit and come in brown, core black, shift purple, and orange, which does wonders for my mood and outfit. The vibrant color actually makes me want to improve my basketball skills and run faster.

If neither Carrie Underwood's approval nor my personal experience have convinced you to buy your own pair, the shoes have also garnered a plethora of positive reviews. "I am in love with these shoes! First off… [they have a ] sexy and athletic style, [plus they're] lightweight and unique. I've gotten so many compliments," a shopper shared. "[I'm] happy with my purchase. I've been receiving compliments," another shopper said. "I'm so glad that I purchased it," wrote another customer who recommended sizing down.

For a super comfortable and fashion-forward basketball shoe, it's high time to get the Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 21.