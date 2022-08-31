Nurses Say These Comfy Sneakers Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds' — and They're 25% Off 

Other shoppers call the classic running shoes “perfect” for long hours of standing.

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Published on August 31, 2022

Adidas-Ultraboost-22-Road-Running-Shoes
Photo: Adidas

As far as running shoes go, the Adidas Ultraboost is royalty. Not only does the style have celebrity approval (Carrie Underwood, Megan Markle, and Hailey Bieber are all fans), but also the endorsement of regular people who spend hours on their feet. The Ultraboost has developed and adapted with rapidly improving footwear technology over the years, but the shoe's many interactions are most-loved for their cushy support and lightweight feel. Adidas' newest version, the Ultraboost 22 Road-Running Shoes are no exception; in fact, some shoppers have even dubbed them more comfortable than their predecessors.

The classic three-stripe design features the brand's patented Boost midsoles, which provide lightweight, shock-absorbent padding, a must for people with joint pain and lifestyles that require them to spend hours at a time on their feet. Additionally, the sneaker's sturdy mid-sole and forefoot restrict bending, keeping your foot in place to decrease the amount of energy expended while running and walking. What's more, the sneaker includes a breathable, blister-proof upper made partially from recycled plastic, plus a grippy bottom. (BTW: Lululemon's newest cross-training sneakers are built for every kind of workout.)

adidas Ultraboost 22 Road-Running Shoes
REI

Buy It: Adidas Ultraboost 22 Road-Running Shoe, $134 (was $190), rei.com

Shoppers promise they're worth the hype. "They feel like I'm walking on clouds," wrote a nurse who raved that the shoes support her flat and often achy feet. Another reviewer noted that they're "extremely comfortable and well-cushioned for long walks," and added that it's "the best Adidas [sneaker] in the last 10 years." A third wearer called it "perfect for people who stand many hours during the day."

Best of all, these beauties are currently 25 percent off in REI's massive sale. Check out the Adidas Ultraboost 22s and more must-have sneaker steals below before the Labor Day sale ends.

Provision 4 Road-Running Shoes
REI

Buy It: Altra Provision 4 Road-Running Shoes, $72 with code LABOR22 (was $130), rei.com

New Balance Fuelcell Rebel v2 Road-Running Shoes
REI

Buy It: New Balance Fuelcell Rebel V2 Road-Running Shoes, $100 (was $130), rei.com

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield Road-Running Shoes
REI

Buy It: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield Road-Running Shoes, $90 (was $130), rei.com

