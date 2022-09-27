These Jennifer Garner-Approved Workout Sneakers Are Up to 54% Off at Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is on October 11, but you can save on these comfy running shoes now.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on September 27, 2022

Jennifer Garner
Photo: Getty Images / Amazon

Managing a 33-inch box-jump is no small achievement, but Jennifer Garner just made it look easy. Getting there takes more than just practice though — it takes a responsive shoe that can absorb shock and protect joints from high-impact movements. You can't break personal records with a bum knee, after all.

When Jennifer Garner performs box jumps, she does it with the support of Saucony's Endorphin Speed 2 running shoes. This athletic staple has springy cushioning that offers joint protection without weighing your foot down, making it great for everything from running — whether on the treadmill or road — to everyday HIIT workouts. Better yet, certain styles of this celebrity-approved shoe are up to 54 percent off at Amazon, ahead of the retailer's Prime Early Access Sale.

Saucony Women's Endorphin Speed 2 Running Shoe
Amazon

Buy It: Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 Running Shoes, $79 (was $170), amazon.com

Jennifer Garner isn't the only one who turns to this Saucony running shoe when it's time to hit the gym; Amazon customers love that this sneaker focuses on both comfort and performance. One reviewer compared it to "walking on clouds," adding that they, "actually make it easier for me to exercise."

Runners love that the shoes can be used for both short and long runs. "I am training for my first marathon," wrote one customer. "[I like that] the toe box is spacious [and] the support is cushy but light. [These] are fast and very breathable in hot weather." Another marathon runner noted the shoe's ability to match their versatile running schedule, writing, "[Saucony's are] light enough for daily runs and [have] enough cushion [for] long runs."

But you don't have to be embarking on 26-mile runs or 33-inch-high box jumps to warrant buying a pair of these shoes. Some customers choose these to hit their daily steps goal; one person who walks 8 miles a day confirmed, "They feel amazing!"

Ready to add a little cushioning to your workout routine? Grab a pair of Jennifer Garner's go-to sneakers today on Amazon, where styles are up to 54 percent off.

