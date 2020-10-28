Bebe Rexha Revealed Her Favorite Sneakers for Cross-Training Workouts

Like so many of us these days, Bebe Rexha loves changing up her workouts — after all, there's no better way to nix boredom and crush your strength and cardio goals than finding new ways to challenge yourself.
But the singer recently shared her one pet peeve with cross-training: In an interview with The Strategist, Rexha said she "hates constantly changing [her] sneakers for different types of workouts." If you can relate, Rexha has a recommendation for an ultra-stylish "all-purpose" shoe for every type of workout, from weight training to boxing and beyond.
The pop queen told The Strategist that she loves Puma RS-X Unexpected Mixes Women's Sneakers (Buy It, $110, puma.com), an '80s-inspired printed sneaker with a cushy platform for ultimate support from toe to heel. While Rexha admitted she has "a bunch" of Puma kicks, she sang the praises of these sneakers in particular for how comfortable they are for a range of different workouts. (Related: Bebe Rexha Got Real About What It Takes to Commit to a Workout Routine)
"I like these the best because I do different kinds of training and working out — cardio on some days, boxing on others, and sometimes weight training," she said. "These are kind of an all-purpose shoe and I don't have to change them for every type of workout I do. They're super comfortable and they keep me stabilized. I've tried everything from Nike to Fila — literally everything — and these are the ones I've stuck with."
Buy It: Puma RS-X Unexpected Mixes Sneakers, $110, puma.com
Rexha's go-to Pumas are currently in low stock online, but there are a few comparable (and equally-as-cute) options from the brand's RS (or "running system") collection that you can still "add to cart." Originally introduced in 1986, Puma's RS technology is designed to provide athletes with not just high-quality cushioning and stability from the forefoot through the heel, but retro style as well. After relaunching its RS technology in 2018, the brand has been steadily dropping several different colorways, silhouettes, and collaborations, each time reinventing the shoe with modern style and functionality in mind. (Related: The Best Running and Athletic Shoes for Every Workout, According to a Podiatrist)
If you're not really into bold prints, the Puma RS-X Mono Metal Women's Sneakers (Buy It, $110, puma.com) come in more neutral colorways, but they still feature the brand's signature RS cushioning technology, plus a lightweight midsole for maximum flexibility and a rubber outsole for durable grip and traction. Another option is the Puma RS-X³ Luxe Sneakers (Buy It, $120, puma.com), which offer the same support in similarly neutral shades, but with a streetwear vibe.
On the other hand, if you're all about taking cues from Rexha and sporting vibrant colors on your workout kicks, the Puma RS-X³ Exotica Women's Sneakers (Buy It, $110, puma.com) fit the bill. These retro-inspired sneakers look like they came straight out of Saved by the Bell, so they'll look cool as hell (and support your feet) whether you're running errands or a virtual 5K.