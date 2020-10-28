Bebe Rexha Revealed Her Favorite Sneakers for Cross-Training Workouts

Rexha's go-to Pumas are currently in low stock online, but there are a few comparable (and equally-as-cute) options from the brand's RS (or "running system") collection that you can still "add to cart." Originally introduced in 1986, Puma's RS technology is designed to provide athletes with not just high-quality cushioning and stability from the forefoot through the heel, but retro style as well. After relaunching its RS technology in 2018, the brand has been steadily dropping several different colorways, silhouettes, and collaborations, each time reinventing the shoe with modern style and functionality in mind. (Related: The Best Running and Athletic Shoes for Every Workout, According to a Podiatrist)