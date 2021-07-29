FYI, the shoes come with Look Delta cleats. (You can attach one of two types of cleats to the bottom of cycling shoes that allow them to lock onto a bike: Look Delta or SPD cleats). That means that these will work with stationary bikes with Look Delta pedals such as the Peloton bikes. The cycling shoes for wide feet are also compatible with SPD cleats, but you'll need to purchase those cleats separately if your indoor or outdoor bike pedals require them. Attaching the cleats onto your cycling shoes only takes a few minutes — I suck at assembling things, and I found it quite easy. (Related: 9 Accessories to Transform Your Stationary Bike Into a DIY Peloton)