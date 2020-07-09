The 12 Best Slippers and House Shoes for Chill Days or Working from Home

If you're working out or standing all day at work, your feet can certainly take a beating—which makes it more important than ever to invest in a comfortable pair of slippers that will support you and help your body to recover. Now that more people are staying at home (due to statewide quarantines and social distancing mandates), you might be looking for the perfect house shoe that helps to absorb shock from walking on hard, flat floors, won't leave your feet sweating like crazy during hot months or cold during winter months.

There are so many textures and materials to choose from—cozy fleece and shearling, soft memory foam, odor-resistant wool, and more—based on your needs and personal preference, as well as enclosed slippers or sandal styles if you want to let your toes breathe. You can even opt for house shoes with deep heel cups and more arch support to help reduce foot pain that comes with conditions such as plantar fasciitis. What's more, you may even want to consider a house slipper that has a waterproof sole with traction so that you can wear it outdoors in a pinch, if you need to grab the mail, walk your dog, or run a quick errand.

Whether you're stuck inside due to a winter blizzard or to avoid heatstroke in the summer, these are the best slippers and house shoes that offer everyday support while you bum around at home. (Related: The Best Walking Shoes for Comfortable Travel and Everyday Life)

Halluci Cross-Band Plush House Slippers

Image zoom AMAZON

Amazon's best-selling women's slippers, these babies have a soft fleecy upper, supportive memory foam insole, and a sturdy, no-slip, waterproof EVA sole—meaning they can even be worn outdoors. The sandal style also allows for more airflow, so your feet don't overheat in the summer. (Pro tip: size up for a more comfortable fit.) You can choose from five versatile shades including white, camel, grey, pink, and burgundy. Reviewers rave that these slippers feel like "walking on clouds," that they make staying home feel fancy, and one customer even shared that she "practically lives in these things."

Merrell Juno Clog Wool

Image zoom MERRELL

This slip-on features a cozy wool upper and fleece lining and also has the brand’s signature active footbed that supports your feet and provides all-day comfort. The clog is way more fashion-forward than other slippers out there, which means you can also sport it outside on walks with your dog or just hanging on your deck or patio. Pick from three earthy tones (olive, tan, and grey) or go with the soft pink for a more colorful look. One customer wrote: “I wear them all the time around the house and to go outside to read in the sun. Good size, great colour, not too hot with the wool inside, just perfect for indoors and outdoors.”

Oofos Unisex OOriginal

Image zoom

This sandal—for both men and women—is designed specifically for workout recovery, making it ideal to slip on after a long run or an at-home workout. It has a special foam technology that absorbs 37 percent more impact than traditional footwear foam and an insanely comfortable footbed that supports your arches while reducing stress on your joints (so it's also a great pick for those on their feet all day long). Teachers, restaurant workers, and healthcare professionals have all given these their stamp of approval, saying they are like "walking on marshmallows" and help to alleviate painful plantar fasciitis. (Here are more Women's Slide Sandals Are Made for Exercise Recovery)

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

Image zoom

Perfect for both cold and warm weather, this open-toe option is one of Amazon's most-wished-for house slippers with 91 percent of customers giving it four and five stars. The slipper-sandal hybrid is made of decadent sheepskin, and has a lightweight platform (so won't feel clunky) and elastic band to keep it securely in place. With 19 colorways, you can pick from classic shades, such as charcoal and black, or go for something more daring like neon yellow or color-block orange. One shopper shared that she can walk around in these all day—even with rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory condition that primarily affects your joints—and living in Texas, her feet don't get hot in them.

HomeTop Slip-On Memory Foam House Slippers

Image zoom AMAZON

Constructed of soft French terry and featuring high-density memory foam, this house slipper molds to your feet and keeps you comfy and supported—even if the only walking you're doing for the day is from the bed to your couch. They can also be used moderately outdoors if you need to pick up the mail or water your outdoor plants. Buyers promise they "feel like heaven," and are a lifesaver for those with hardwood floors. (Related: These $12 Slip-On Sneakers Are About to Become the Comfiest Shoes You Own)

Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers

Image zoom AMAZON

This platform sandal-slipper delivers style and comfort, thanks to arch support, a deep heel cup (which helps cradle your foot if walking long distances or standing all day), and a furry material that's soft against your skin. And because they're indoor- and outdoor-friendly, these slippers are machine-washable, making cleaning them a breeze. Just because they're cheap doesn't mean they're not healthy for your feet: Shoppers with foot issues (such as arthritis, bunions, and plantar fasciitis) said they exceed expectations. (Related: The Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis, According to a Podiatrist)

Dearfoams Rebecca Microfiber Velour Slipper

Image zoom AMAZON

Another Amazon best-selling slipper, this luxurious velour loafer has a multi-density cushioned insole with memory foam for comfort, an enclosed back for security, and grippy treads to prevent slippage. The embroidered detailing on the top is a pretty addition even if you're just wearing them indoors, while the rubber sole allows you to venture outside in them, too. A reviewer was astounded that you get an amazing house slipper at such a cheap price point, and said that she refuses to take them off.

Crocs Classic Clog

Image zoom AMAZON

Made with the brand's signature Croslite foam, these clogs are incredibly lightweight and cushy, and the perforations help ventilate so your feet don't get too sweaty in the summer. They can be worn indoors and outdoors (think: gardening, at the beach, running errands, etc), and the sturdy outsole guarantees you won't slip even when it's wet outside. Choose from 20 bold shades—they're bound to liven up your stay-at-home sweatpant situation. One customer said that after a month of working from home during COVID-19, their lower back was killing them, and these shoes did the trick; plus, they got a fun color, because they're in quarantine and why the heck not?

Jessica Simpson Faux Fur House Slipper

Image zoom AMAZON

Another highly coveted option added to Amazon wishlists and registries, these slippers basically look like Ugg slippers at a fraction of the price. They're made with a thick memory foam cushion, cozy faux fur, and have a grippy sole, making them perfect for both wet conditions and slippery hardwood floors. Plus, the mule style means they're easy to slide on and off. One mom-to-be says these help to alleviate aches and pains, especially considering she's flat-footed and her feet have swelled up during pregnancy. (Related: Cute Maternity Workout Clothes You'll Actually Want to Wear While Pregnant)

Glerups Slipper

Image zoom AMAZON

A Denmark brand that began by crafting only two pairs of shoes a day from the wool of their Gotland sheep, Glerups are not only one of a kind, but also embody hygge (the Danish word for getting super comfy at home) at its finest. They have a simple design made of 100 percent natural wool—which absorbs excess moisture and helps to regulate temperature—and soft calfskin. One shopper noted that even in summer, these indoor house shoes keep their feet comfortable and not sweaty, and another shared that they will never wear another house slipper for the rest of their life.

Vionic Relax

Image zoom ZAPPOS

If you're familiar with Vionic, you've probably caught wind that the brand is one of Oprah's favorites for comfy footwear—which makes sense, as its shoes are designed with the help of podiatrists. This sandal-slipper has a built-in orthotic footbed, adjustable straps, and an EVA midsole that all work together to minimize stress on your feet, ankles, and knees while reducing foot fatigue from walking on hard, flat floors—making it a perfect house shoe or slipper for people on their feet a lot. Bonus: They'll never get stinky since the terrycloth footbed is anti-bacterial and odor-resistant. Buyers with foot and joint issues especially love them because they help relieve pain from plantar fasciitis and knee problems. (Related: The 11 Best Support Sneakers for Your Arches)

Roam Checker Pillar Sandals

Image zoom ROAM