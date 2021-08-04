The Best Running Shoes for Overpronation, According to Customer Reviews

Saucony Women's Cohesion 10 Running Shoe

Saucony is a heritage name in the running arena, and trust that when you wear the Cohesion 10 Running Shoe, your overpronation has met its match, thanks to strategic cushioning and a true-to-size fit. Made to be an everyday training shoe, the Cohesion 10 offers enhanced cushioning and support to ensure you're comfortable, no matter which activity you choose.

One reviewer wrote: "I overpronate and have some foot/ankle damage. These have removable insoles so with my orthotics and the fit and support from these shoes, I get just what I need. My second pair of Saucony and won't be the last."