The Best Running Shoes for Overpronation, According to Customer Reviews
When it comes to running, no two gaits are the same. However, there are certain foot movements that tend to occur more often than others. One such movement is called overpronation, which occurs when your foot rolls inward as you move.
If you're not sure if you can count yourself as someone who overpronates, just check out the wear patterns on the bottom of your shoes, says Russell Samofal, DPM, of the Podiatry Center of New Jersey. "Neutral pronation results in an even wear pattern over the entire bottom of the shoe, whereas overpronation will show up as a higher incidence of wear on the inner part of the shoe, and possibly in the big toe area." (Related: The Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis, According to a Podiatrist)
Overpronation can affect you on a daily basis, but can be even more problematic for runners. When your foot rolls inward, you can't stabilize as well when running, and as a result, your big toe takes on a lot of the pressure when you push off from the ground. This can lead to calluses, bunions, and if left unaddressed, hip and knee problems.
Luckily for those who overpronate, many athletic shoes are designed specifically to address the issue. Look for footwear featuring supportive, built-in arch support, a wide heel for balance, and stiffness in the silhouette that ensures the shoe won't bend too much — keeping your arches firm, notes Samofal. (Related: The 11 Best Support Sneakers for Your Arches)
Keep scrolling for the best running shoes for overpronation, according to customer reviews. Depending on your brand preference, running style, and budget, you're guaranteed to find something on this list that works for you.
Related Items
Saucony Women's Cohesion 10 Running Shoe
Saucony is a heritage name in the running arena, and trust that when you wear the Cohesion 10 Running Shoe, your overpronation has met its match, thanks to strategic cushioning and a true-to-size fit. Made to be an everyday training shoe, the Cohesion 10 offers enhanced cushioning and support to ensure you're comfortable, no matter which activity you choose. (Related: The Best Running and Athletic Shoes for Every Workout, According to a Podiatrist)
One reviewer wrote: "I overpronate and have some foot/ankle damage. These have removable insoles so with my orthotics and the fit and support from these shoes, I get just what I need. My second pair of Saucony and won't be the last."
Asics Women's Gel-Venture 7 Trail Running Shoes
Asics is renowned for its running shoes, and the Gel-Venture 7 Trail Running shoes are a great choice for anyone that needs a little extra support on their trail runs. The additional support increases the stability of the shoe, preventing the foot from rolling inwards — typical of anyone who overpronates. This sneaker is also built with a synthetic and mesh upper (meaning you'll have breathability for warmer weather), and the cushioning system absorbs and redirects shock during impact, increasing your run time and comfort. It doesn't hurt that this shoe, in particular, is Amazon's best-selling women's trail running shoe, either.
"I love Asics for the fit, comfort and stability. This has been good for my overpronation (wearing a slight insert). Love the color too (it says black but looks more like navy blue). I work in a doctors' office and am on my feet a lot. No back or knee problems wearing these," reported a customer.
New Balance Women's 840 V4 Running Shoe
One of the main components in combating overpronation is making sure your running shoes have quality arch support, which increases comfort and keeps the foot from rotating during your run. The Women's 840 V4 Running Shoe was created by New Balance to serve runners who need a more cushioned ride, thanks to its plush foam placed in just the right places. This shoe features a durable outsole created for increased traction, as well as plenty of support in the footbed to keep your run smooth and comfortable. (Related: Everyone In My Family Has a Pair of These Running Shoes—and Celebrities Love Them Too)
"I have bad feet, overpronation, high arches, and more. But with these shoes and a Spenco orthotic insert my feet feel great!!" raved a shopper.
Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 21
Recommended by the American Podiatric Medial Assocition (APMA), Brooks is a hallmark brand when it comes to running. For those seeking to combat overpronation and the running injuries associated with it, the Women's Adrenaline GTS 21 is made to provide support that's soft and smooth. According to the brand, the Adrenaline GTS 21 is "great for overpronation while providing high energizing cushioning." Made to be a cross-trainer as well as a primary running shoe, this shoe is ideal for road running, cross training, the gym, or the great outdoors. (Related: The Best Cross-Training Shoes to Get You Through Any Workout Class)
One fan said: "So cute! Great quality product. You definitely get what you paid for. I'm no runner but I overpronate and these help relieve that issue."
Under Armour Women's Charged Pursuit 2 Twist Running Shoe
If you're in the market for a running shoe that's lightweight, supportive, and cute, look no further than the Under Armour Women's Charged Pursuit 2 Twist Running Shoe. This sneaker is lightweight and breathable, thanks to a synthetic mesh upper and foam padding. Charged cushioning in the midsole offers support to combat overpronation, and the solid rubber outsole provides durability and stability for short and long runs. (Related: How to Start Running for Beginners)
"I wasn't sure how these would be since I've never tried Under Armour sneakers. They are so comfy, I couldn't take them off when I first tried them on. Even though the depiction mentions a neutral base, I have to say they work well for overpronation. Definitely try these out," wrote a customer.
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 24 Running Shoe
The Mizuno Wave Rider 24 running shoe comes highly recommended by customers, and it's not hard to see why. The brand utilizes technology called Mizuno WAVE, which disperses energy from impact to a broader area, providing a stable platform and a superior cushioning. This should come as music to the ears of those prone to overpronation, who need support to combat the inward rolling of the foot. Its midsole reduces shock, provides responsiveness to a variety of terrains, and has a carbon rubber outsole for increased durability. If you're looking for a bomb-proof shoe, you've found it.
"Pink is my favorite color, and I feel simply marvelous wearing these!" raved a shopper. "Mizuno has been my go-to for years, and I find them so supportive and healing to my plantar fasciitis. I wear an 8.5 and ordered the 8.5, which fit perfectly. They're bright and beautiful and exactly what I wanted!"
Salomon Women's Sense Ride 2 W Trail Running
For those that like to live on the adventurous side and trail run, the Salomon Sense Ride 2 W Trail Running shoe is a great option for support and durability. This sneaker checks all those boxes for those who tend to overpronate — it's supportive and won't bend, has arch support, and features a wide heel for balance. It also boasts a versatile lug pattern that means extra grip on the trail. (Related: 10 Trail Running Shoes to Help You Break Away from the Pavement)
One reviewer wrote: "These shoes have saved my feet! They are super supportive and comfortable. I am on my feet around 12 hours at a time and these shoes give me great comfort and keep my feet from feeling tired at the end of the day."
Hoka One One Women's Arahi 5 Running Shoe
Support and stability are key when it comes to combatting overpronation, and Hoka ONE ONE's Arahi 5 running shoe has these in spades. Featuring the brand's patent-pending J-Frame stability technology, this sneaker has firmer foam on the medial side where the foot typically rolls inward, helping to combat overpronation. Whether you're a newbie runner or training for a marathon, this shoe offers support and agility for runners of all types. Also worth noting, the Hoka One One brand is known for its high levels of support, and is accepted by the American Podiatric Medical Association — making it hard to beat.
"I use these for running both indoors and outdoors," noted a customer. "They are the best pair of shoes I have ever invested in. I have overpronation so finding the "perfect" fit has been close to impossible growing up. These fit like a glove and [I'm] overall so truly happy for them."
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Looking for a running shoe that's also friendlier to the environment? Enter the Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21. Designed to give runners the comfort and responsiveness they need, the Adidas Ultraboost is a lightweight and comfy option for hitting the pavement. The sock-like fit hugs the foot, increasing support through the ankle, and the rubber outsole increases traction. This sneaker is made with Primeblue — the brand's high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic — so 50-percent of the upper is textile, and 75-percent of the textile is Primeblue yarn. (Related: Carrie Underwood Keeps Wearing This Celeb-Approved Adidas Sneaker)
"Love running in these shoes. Feel so comfy and light; great energy return. Great support and the knit is tight without being too tight. The heel is high but doesn't look funny when you wear them and the slight roll of the toe give a smooth transition. Putting together some higher mile training and I look forward to rotating these with some firmer racing flats and trail shoes," shared a shopper.
Ryka Women's Ultimate Running Shoe
Budget-minded shoppers, if you're looking for a quality running shoe that won't break the bank, take a look at the Ryka Women's Ultimate Running Shoe. Built for comfort, Ryka has included a memory foam insole for cushioning, and the latex base of the memory foam cushioning prevents the sock-liner from becoming compressed, providing enhanced support. (Related: How to Find the Best Workout Shoes for Flat Feet)
One fan said: "I love love love these shoes, I can finally run without pain. I love the cushion and support, yet they are still lightweight and cool mesh material. I can't wait to get another pair to keep at work."