The 10 Best Sneakers for Standing All Day, According to Podiatrists
The right footwear can make or break your day, whether you're heading to the gym, running errands, or walking around and exploring. And if you're someone standing on their feet all day for work or school, then you know that not every style is made to withstand your grueling shifts or classes, which can result in major discomfort, strain, and fatigue. That's why it's important to consult the pros and lean on customer reviews to find the best sneakers for standing all day. Here, explore the styles that come approved by podiatrists and find out how to ensure that you've found the right sneaker for your lifestyle and footwear needs.
The Best Sneakers for Standing All Day
- Best Overall: Asics GT-2000 9 Sneaker
- Best Slip-Ons: Merrell Work Jungle Moc AC + Pro Sneaker
- Best for Wide Feet: New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11 Running Shoe
- Best for Flat Feet: Hoka One One Bondi 7 Running Shoe
- Best for High Arches: Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoe
- Best for Plantar Fasciitis: Asics Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Sneaker
- Best Everyday: Mephisto Rebecca Perforated Sneaker
- Best Non-Slip: New Balance WID626v2 Work Sneaker
- Most Durable: New Balance 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
- Best Breathable: Allbirds Tree Dashers Running Sneaker
Side Effects of Wearing Ill-Fitting Sneakers
After a long day of being on your feet, the last thing you want to deal with is pain. But according to New York City-based podiatrist Hillary Brenner, D.P.M., there can be some serious consequences to wearing sneakers with underwhelming support levels. "It's important to wear supportive sneakers to allow your feet to have proper shock absorption and place your skeletal system in a proper alignment," explains Brenner. "For instance, if you don't have supportive shoes, your center of gravity is thrown off. When this happens you put extra pressure on your back, knees, hips and overwork muscles, tendons and ligaments." (Related: 7 Signs You're Wearing the Wrong Sneakers).
Unsupportive sneaker wearers also run the risk of developing other ailments such as plantar fasciitis and heel spurs. If you're someone with hammertoes and bunions, Brenner warns that the pain associated with these conditions can become worse. Not to mention that wearing the wrong shoes for an extended period of time can affect other parts of your body, leading to arthritis, ankle sprains, and pain in the knees, hips, and back. "This usually occurs in shoes that don't have arch support," says Brenner. "Pain is an indicator of when it is time to get a new pair of shoes. You can also check the bottom of the shoe to see if the treads are worn out."
What to Look for In a Supportive Sneaker
Regardless of your sense of style or profession, Brenner lists arch support as the most important factor to consider when shopping for supportive sneakers to stand in all day. "You can look for this in the thickness in the arch," she says. "The thicker the arch, the more supportive." From there, she notes that you'll want to ensure your chosen sneaker has a wide toe box with a mesh material and a thick chunky heel: "If the toe box is too narrow, there isn't support in the arch of the shoe; this is also true if the heel is too thin." Also worth noting: To ensure all-day comfort, Brenner recommends investing in orthotics for extra support and cushion. Her favorite insoles are the Superfeet Orthotic Insert and the Powerstep Pinnacle Arch Support Insoles.
As for what not to buy, Brenner adds, "Avoid a shoe with a hard material that goes over bony prominences. Make sure the shoe is semi-rigid and not too flexible." Instead, you'll want to check for an arch that is thick, a wide chunky heel, and make sure you can't bend the shoe in half, she adds. To really ensure a perfect fit, Brenner recommends trying on the shoe towards the end of the day "when your feet are true to size" and having feet measured for width and size. (Related: The 11 Best Support Sneakers for Your Arches)
Ready to upgrade your footwear to something that will actually provide all-day support? Below, shop the best sneakers that come recommended by podiatrists for people who are on their feet all day.
Best Overall: Asics GT-2000 9 Sneaker
Best for: Healthcare workers, tour guides, teachers, and anyone with a profession that requires a lot of bopping around.
Your feet will love: Its heel-to-toe cushioning, stabilizing, durable, and anatomical design, and variety of width sizes.
One of Brenner's favorite brands for arch support, Asics deliver the proper cushioning, stability, breathability, and durability to keep your feet comfortable from clock in to clock out. With the GT-2000 9 Sneaker, your foot is secure and supported thanks to thoughtful details such as its Ortholite sockliner and padded heel, which also shifts your body mass forward, reducing the strain on the lower limbs. It also adheres to your foot's natural gait pattern and cushions your step to promote shock absorption. Shoppers also have their choice of narrow, medium, and wide widths for additional comfort.
What reviewers are saying: "They are life changing. I am able to stand and walk all day with no aches or numbness in my toes like I was experiencing with my Pumas. I didn't want to spend this much money but, clearly if you want the support and comfort, you have to spend a bit more."
Best Slip-Ons: Merrell Work Jungle Moc AC + Pro Sneaker
Best for: Restaurant workers, healthcare workers, or anyone that finds slip-on styles more comfortable compared to traditional lace-ups.
Your feet will love: Its all-around cushioning, slip-resistant outsole, securely fitting design, and breathable mesh lining.
Fans of slip-on sneakers that are constantly on their feet need a style like the Merrell Work Jungle Moc AC+ Pro Sneaker, which has a contoured footbed, EVA midsole, and cushioned outsole to provide hours of comfort. "I have several patients that work in the food industry," New York City-based podiatrist Dr. Casey Ann Pidich, DPM, begins. "I've recommended this shoe to them. Not only is it non-skid for slick work environments, but it's also supportive and comfortable for standing all day." Additionally, it's made from a durable-yet-breathable leather material and is designed to repel odors. (Related: 10 Cute Slip-On Sneakers for the Gym and Beyond.)
What reviewers are saying: "My feet are important and I don't mind spending money on good shoes... they are very comfortable, I'm on my feet and walking all day."
Best for Wide Feet: New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11 Running Shoe
Best for: Anyone with a wide foot that needs a spacious toe box.
Your Feet Will Love: Its Fresh Foam midsole cushioning, fatigue-minimizing springy outsole, flexible mesh upper, and heel-hugging fit.
Thanks to its midsole cushioning, supportive heel, and springy outsole, the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11 Running Shoe is able to mold to your foot's unique shape and deliver all-day comfort. Pidich is a fan of this style because it's available in wide and extra-wide sizes. "Not only do our feet need arch support, but they also expand and swell throughout the day," she adds. "A shoe that feels snug in the morning might hurt at the end of a long work shift. It has a mesh fabric that will comfortably fit over a bunion, hammertoe, or a tailor bunion." (Psst, if you're into cycling, check out these cycling shoes for wide feet.)
What reviewers are saying: "I work 10-plus hours a week, standing on my feet all day! I love these sneakers."
Best for Flat Feet: Hoka One One Bondi 7 Running Shoe
Best for: Anyone in need of additional arch support and cushioning.
Your feet will love: Its high-performance cushioning, secure heel counter, breathable and structural mesh uppers, and ankle-supporting design.
"The Hoka One One Bondi 7 Running Shoe is ideal for flat feet," Pidich explains. "If you have flat feet, your foot arch disappears when you stand up. It's also more challenging to propel yourself forward. This sneaker will offer the best foot arch support for all-day standing." The shoe's memory foam cradles your heel and ankle for optimal stability and support as its EVA molded midsole provides energizing cushioning. (Related: How to Find the Best Workout Shoes for Flat Feet.)
What reviewers are saying: "I'm not a runner at all. I'm a preschool teacher during the week and like to walk on the weekends. These are great for both those things. I primarily bought them because I'm on my feet all day at work and needed a shoe that would do as much as possible to make sure my feet weren't dying by the end of the day… I think this is the most comfortable pair of shoes I've ever had. They feel like you're walking on pillows."
Best for High Arches: Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoe
Best for: Anyone with high arches or a job that requires standing on hard surfaces.
Your feet will love: Its arch-mimicking midsole, secure lace-up closure, flexible construction, and breathable mesh fabric.
Thanks to its responsive BioMoGo DNA foam, the Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoe offers plush midsole cushioning from the heel to the forefoot so it can conform and support high arches. Strategically-placed grooves encourage the foot's natural movement by providing additional flexibility. "These shoes offer plush cushioning that can withstand long hours of standing on hard surfaces," Chanel Perkins, DPM, explains. "This style is durable, so it won't quickly wear out. It's also lightweight so it doesn't feel like your feet are in cinder blocks all day." (For even more arch support, check out these editor-approved insoles from Amazon.)
What reviewers are saying: "Love these. I loved them so much that I bought a second pair: one for work (I work in surgery and am on my feet all day long on floors that may as well be concrete). I think they are amazing for walking, running, standing, etc. My arches have great support. I have a narrow heel and there is no issue with sliding and rubbing."
Best for Plantar Fasciitis: Asics Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Sneaker
Best for: Anyone with plantar fasciitis symptoms, or requires additional arch support and cushioning in the heels.
Your feet will love: Its super-cushioned arch support, shock-absorbing heel details, and roomy toe box.
Designed to reduce arch pressure, the Asics Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Sneaker utilizes the bounce and responsiveness of its FlyteFoam technology midsole to cushion the underfoot. "Asics Gel-Nimbus shoes are my personal favorite for plantar fasciitis," raves Pidich. "They contain extra cushioning and added support around the arch." They also absorb shock in the heel with their gel panels. Plus, the rounded toe shape creates a spacious toe box for those with wide feet.
What reviewers are saying: "I've been trying everything and these are perfect. They have a lot of cushion with some stability, which I enjoy. I even wore them to stand in at work all day and they were incredible all day. I can't recommend them enough."
Best Everyday: Mephisto Rebecca Perforated Sneaker
Best for: Commuters, teachers, tour guides, and anyone who wants something stylish-yet-supportive.
Your feet will love: Its shock-absorbing outsole, supportive footbed, and comfortable cushioning.
Another trusted brand from Brenner, Mephisto shoes — which she says are supportive across the board — cater to not only the feet, but also to the legs and back, as well. Those looking for a shoe that's stylish for everyday wear but doesn't sacrifice comfort will find the Mephisto Rebecca Perforated Sneaker to their liking. It's made with the brand's Soft Air footbed to ensure arch support and has a removable anatomical insole for added comfort. The style's rubber outsole aids in shock absorption, while the leather upper enhances its durability. (Check out more comfortable everyday sneakers to add to your wardrobe.)
What reviewers are saying: "These shoes are incredibly lightweight but also very well made. They are one of my go-to pairs when I know I have to walk a long distance or be on my feet all day… fit like a glove, true to size, they are a step (or two or three!) above your regular sneaker and will make a world of difference as to how your feet feel at the end of the day."
Best Non-Slip: New Balance WID626v2 Work Sneaker
Best for: Restaurant workers, coaches (for basketball and volleyball), or anyone who has to move quickly on slick floors.
Your feet will love: Its roomy toe box, supportive midsole, secure leather upper, padded tongue, and slip-resistant outsole with traction.
Designed with tired feet in mind, the New Balance WID626v2 Work Sneaker (Brenner is a fan of New Balance shoes, in general, for their wide toe boxes) keeps your foot securely in place with its supportive leather upper, tractioned lug outsole, and stabilizing insert. Together with its soft textile lining, removable foam insole, contoured midsole, and padded tongue, you're given the perfect amount of stability, cushioning, and support for every stride. The shoe's rubber exterior also makes it resistant to markings, oil, and slipping. (Pssst, these stylish trail sneakers have some pretty impressive traction, too.)
What reviewers are saying: "They are the most comfortable and durable shoes I have found for food service, walking on concrete floors. Please don't stop making them."
Most Durable: New Balance 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
Best for: Healthcare workers, or anyone in need of cushioned arch support or a wide toe box.
Your feet will love: Its extra-cushioned design, shock-absorbing heel pad, and waterproof exterior.
Another pick from the podiatrist-trusted brand, the New Balance 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer is cushioned in all the right places to ensure all-day support. "This brand is a favorite in the podiatry community," Perkins says. "With their all-around supportive structure, these shoes are definitely designed to keep you on your feet all day long. The sole is also extra-cushioned for maximum comfort." Centered with a memory foam insert, the sneaker conforms to your foot and absorbs shock with its compression-resistant heel crash pad. On the outside, its flexible outsole guarantees comfort and its leather-rubber exterior repels water and stains. According to Amazon shoppers, the style has a wide toe box and supports wearers with plantar fasciitis.
What reviewers are saying: "I am a nurse and I work 12-plus hour days. I have worn nothing but New Balance for close to 25 years. If you have a job where you are constantly on your feet, this is the best shoe for you. I wear compression socks as well. They are true to size and after working long hours, my feet don't hurt."
Best Breathable: Allbirds Tree Dashers Running Sneaker
Best for: Anyone with sweaty feet that are constantly on their feet looking for a stylish-yet-supportive sneaker.
Your feet will love: Its lightweight feel, breathable material, odor-minimizing capabilities, and densely cushioned midsole.
The Allbirds Tree Dashers Running Sneaker features a supportive dual-density midsole and is designed to flex with your foot, promoting its natural movement while providing cushioning where needed. Additionally, this lightweight and airy sneaker wicks away sweat and minimizes odor. "Shoes in this brand are not only sustainable, but they're also extremely comfortable," Perkins shares. "The upper material is breathable, so you can wear them all day without worrying about sweaty feet. The midsole is supportive but flexible to conform to your foot movements." (Related: Allbirds Just Launched a Really Cute Activewear Line.)
What reviewers are saying: "I can't run anymore but walk 30-plus miles each week, mostly on city streets. [The] shoes provide better support and cushioning than any shoes I have ever worn. No aches, no pain, even after a 13-mile walk. Love these shoes."
