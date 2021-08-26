Best Overall: Asics GT-2000 9 Sneaker

Best for: Healthcare workers, tour guides, teachers, and anyone with a profession that requires a lot of bopping around.

Your feet will love: Its heel-to-toe cushioning, stabilizing, durable, and anatomical design, and variety of width sizes.

One of Brenner's favorite brands for arch support, Asics deliver the proper cushioning, stability, breathability, and durability to keep your feet comfortable from clock in to clock out. With the GT-2000 9 Sneaker, your foot is secure and supported thanks to thoughtful details such as its Ortholite sockliner and padded heel, which also shifts your body mass forward, reducing the strain on the lower limbs. It also adheres to your foot's natural gait pattern and cushions your step to promote shock absorption. Shoppers also have their choice of narrow, medium, and wide widths for additional comfort.

What reviewers are saying: "They are life changing. I am able to stand and walk all day with no aches or numbness in my toes like I was experiencing with my Pumas. I didn't want to spend this much money but, clearly if you want the support and comfort, you have to spend a bit more."

Buy It: Asics GT-2000 9 Sneaker, $120, zappos.com