Wear these water shoes for everything from kayaking and hiking wet trails to trips to the park and running rainy errands around town.

The Best Water Shoes to Keep You Dry That Are Also Acceptable to Wear IRL

Now that it's summer, one essential you might be overlooking is a good pair of water shoes—which especially come in handy when kayaking, hiking a soggy trail, or being caught in an unexpected thunderstorm. If you're not a camping fan, you may find some options out there a little too outdoorsy (or, frankly, dorky) for your taste. However, there are a ton of water shoes that are actually cute enough to wear in real life, even if just to the supermarket, park, or beach.

If you're on the hunt for a sandal or sneaker that can stand up to puddles or that you can adventure in without fear of water damage, this guide includes the best water shoes for everything from outdoor activities to simply running errands without an umbrella. (Related: The Best Hiking Sandals for Women That, Yes, You Can Actually Hike In)

Teva Hurricane Drift Sport Sandal

Ready for the water, these EVA sandals boast plush foam footbeds, cushy heel tabs (read: no blisters), and grippy, rubber outsoles to offer traction when climbing over wet rocks and slippery terrain. They're durable and quick-drying—if you happen to get splashed at the pool or submerge them while fishing at the lake—and they come in seven fun shades to go with everything in your closet.

Zappos customers noted that they are supportive enough for those with foot issues, "comfortable right out of the box," and are versatile enough to wear camping, running errands, to the pool or beach, in public showers, and everywhere in between.

Yalox Water Shoes

With more than 1,000 five-star reviews, this swim shoe is made of lightweight, breathable fabric that allows water to pass through them while keeping your feet protected from rough pool bottoms and broken shells on the beach.

Merrell Hydrotrekker Water Shoe

Designed like a sneaker—making it sturdy enough for wet hikes and climbing along rocky shores—these water shoes feature water-friendly and quick-drying mesh uppers and several drainage holes in the sole to allow water plenty of room to exit when you're trekking through puddles or a stream. (Related: The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women)

One reviewer wrote: "These are very comfortable, lightweight, and drain water well. The mesh allows for good airflow." (Looking for even more drainage? Try Merrell's Hydro Moc Water Shoe, perfect for hot summer days and all your water activities.)

Chaco Z1 Classic Sport Sandal

The ultimate camping sandal, people swear by Chacos for everything from kayaking to hiking, since they're super supportive and perfect for when things get wet. The deep heel cup minimizes shock absorption, the straps can be adjusted for a customized fit, and the shoes have antimicrobial application for odor control. (Related: The 12 Best Camping Tents, According to Outdoorsy Reviewers)

Native Shoes Jericho

This lightweight EVA slip-on shoe is not only waterproof but looks identical to a stylish kick that you might sport running errands. The material comfortably molds to your foot, is antimicrobial and features drainage holes to keep your feet as dry as possible—whether you're caught in a sudden downpour or wearing them to the pool.

One reviewer said: "I love these shoes! They're perfect for casual, Florida rainy season when you never know when a random shower is going to pop up. They're stylish, comfortable, and practical."

Keen Whisper Sandal

This sporty water sandal has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon (more than 6,000 to be exact), and it's easy to see why. The footbed offers excellent arch support (cradling the natural contours of the feet), the hydrophobic mesh lining is durable and quick-drying, and the shoe has odor control to keep stink at bay. The bungee lace system ensures you get a custom fit, and also adds a cool athleisure touch. (Related: These $25 Cork Sandals from Amazon Are the Knock-Off Birkenstocks You Need for Summer)

"These are the perfect outdoor shoes," one shopper reported. "I use these for hiking in the mountains, hiking near the river, going out on the lake, and much more. They are comfortable from the first time you put them on. I can wear them on an all-day hike and my feet feel fine at the end of the day."

Ecco Yucatan Toggle Sandal Athletic

Another great outdoor sandal, these have a hardworking rubber outsole, quick-drying neoprene lining, comfy EVA footbed, and waterproof straps so you can even take them rafting with no fear. Plus, the midsole is injected with plush foam to provide cushioning for all-day wear. Choose from 40 different colorways—from earthy neutrals to bold color block options.

One customer took them hiking and kayaking in the Grand Tetons: "Most comfortable sandals ever! They have a good grip on the bottom and they mold to your feet. Even in the water, they don't slide around." (Related: The Best Outdoor Adventure Clothes and Gear for Anyone Traveling to a National Park)

Skechers Reggae Fest-Neap-Webbing Trimmed Knit Fisherman Oxford Flat

This sandal-shoe hybrid is perfect for water activities. The foam footbed cushions feet throughout the day, the lightweight, mesh upper offers airflow (so feet dry quickly and don't overheat), and the bungee elastic laces guarantee a comfy, personalized fit. Plus, the cut-outs in the sides of the shoes allow water to escape when you're walking on the beach or traipsing through a stream.