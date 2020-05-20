The Best Women's Sandals for All Your Summer Adventures

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Raise your hand if you have an arsenal of sandals stacked up in your closet that rivals the shoe section of a Target on any given day. Keep your hand up if any of those are comfortable and supportive enough for all-day wear. And inch that hand higher if any can do double duty—be durable enough for treks to the beach and stylish enough for a jaunt around town. Chances are, very few of you still have your arms in the air. (Editor's note: Thank you for humoring us if you're sitting home alone participating in our Mean Girls-esque exercise.)

This should illuminate one very important fact: You have too many shoes in your closet that aren't doing you any favors. That's because most women's sandals weren't designed to be utilitarian (like men's are). Instead, a woman's summer shoe collection tends to include flimsy, disposable pairs to ruin in gym locker rooms; slides that let your feet breathe and relax after a taxing run, but that you wouldn't dare wear in public; and flip flops designated solely for sand, salt, and chlorine. (Related: Comfortable, Cute, and Affordable Shoes for Anyone with Foot Pain)

The thing is, there are styles available that transcend activities and occasions. The unicorn of women's sandals exists in multiple iterations—and they're not just functional. They're stylish as hell and provide the kind of thoughtful detailing (arch support! waterproof leather! yoga mat footbeds!) that will convince you to purge the old to make room for the new. (Related: Organize Your Activewear with These Storage Tips from Marie Kondo)

Here, the best women's sandals for summer adventures from brands like Sorel, Hari Mari, Teva, and more.

Hari Mari Meadows

Nubuck leather is adored for its velvety texture and natural water resistance—and that's what runs along the footbed of these flip flops. The firm arch support, slim silhouette, and easy-to-pair colorways make the Meadows a dream for everyday wear. Plus, a pigskin lining on the straps coupled with a memory foam-enveloped toe post means these puppies boast no break-in period.

Sorel Women's Kinetic Sandal

Unapologetically sporty and bold, these full-grain leather sandals have an exaggerated scalloped sole that lends support and plenty of cushioning for urban exploits. The looped ankle strap makes for easy on and off, so you can pop 'em on with one hand if you're running out the door and just as easily take 'em off if your hands are full of, say, a farmers' market haul or picnic essentials.

Merrell Juno Wrap

Padded and sturdy, the Juno Wrap is a workhorse—like all Merrell sandals tend to be. A contoured, cushioned footbed and grooved rubber outsole let you put on the mileage without taxing your feet. Buttery nubuck leather straps and a contrasting leather welt (where the outsole meets the EVA midsole) give the supportive sandal a soft sense of style.

Teva Hurricane XLT2

If you want to scramble across rocks, traverse a stream, or kayak your local watering hole, you're going to want to strap on the Hurricane XLT2 sandal. An ultra-grippy outsole lends traction, while a shank running through the bottom provides greater balance and support on rugged terrain. Quick-to-dry polyester straps (recycled nonetheless!) have added padding along the heel to prevent digging and chafing—especially when moisture and debris join the party. (That's why Tevas also make the list of best hiking sandals for women.)

Olukai 'Ohana

Searching for a pair of flip flops that'll stand up to dunks in the ocean? Olukai uses a water-resistant synthetic leather with a fast-drying jersey knit lining on the straps so your sandals aren't perpetually damp after a dip in the pool or a stroll along the beach. A firmer EVA foam gives stability underfoot, while a plusher, more moldable EVA on the footbed gives a more custom fit, conforming to the unique shape of your foot. If you're boating, you'll enjoy the non-marking rubber outsole that's been siped (thin-cut slits) along the edges for greater grip on slick surfaces.

Chaco Chillos Slide

After a long run, slides are a breezy option that let your toes splay, relax, and get some much-needed airflow. (In fact, many brands make slides specifically for letting your feet recover.) Chaco's vegan-friendly Chillos Slide has contoured arch support and corrective footbeds that encourage proper alignment. Blown EVA underfoot doesn't just give cloud-like softness, it means these slides float in water, too. Adjustable jacquard Z-straps comprise the upper, letting you tighten or loosen for a perfect fit.

REEF Cushion Bounce Vista

This vegan-leather, two-strap slide is stylish and on-trend for all matter of errands and occasions, while also being insanely comfortable. It's marshmallow-soft underfoot thanks to a rubber sponge outsole and plush footbed with plenty of bouncy cushioning. That footbed also curves up to cup your heels, lends arch support, and contours your feet.

Havianas Flash Urban Sandal

The Flash Urban Sandal is a playful take on the usual Havianas flip flop. You get the familiar texturized rice pattern on the cushioned footbed, but with a more stylized slingback design. The asymmetric T-strap has a secure backstrap to ensure the sandals stay put, whether you're exploring sand dunes or traipsing along a boardwalk.

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials

The iconic two-strap Birkenstock sandals you love are reimagined for play. Light, waterproof, and washable EVA make them a staple post-workout or out at the pool, lake, or beach. As always, the anatomical footbed cradles your foot for all-day comfort.

Sanuk Yoga Gora

