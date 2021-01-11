When you start collecting a piece of clothing in multiple colors, that's when you know it's a winner. That seems to have happened to Carrie Underwood, who's been sharing photos of herself wearing various pairs of Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes (Buy It, $79–351, amazon.com) on social media.
You can spot them in a recent post from the Instagram account of Underwood's fit52 workout app. In the photo, Underwood is shown wearing a pair of pink Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes with a coordinating tank top. The post was an invitation to sign up for fit52, an app created by Underwood and her personal trainer Eve Overland with the intention to help people design a realistic workout routine based on their fitness level and how often they can (or want to) squeeze in a sweat session. But if you're someone who thinks cute workout clothes are the ultimate motivator, you might be more inclined to spend your money copying Underwood's workout look in the pic. (Underwood herself has that philosophy.)
A quick scroll through Underwood's personal Instagram reveals that this is far from the first time she's sported Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes. She also has a black pair and a white pair, which have both received plenty of airtime. Before she took to the Ultraboost 20, she loved wearing the Adidas Ultraboost, an earlier shoe from the line. "I bought them on Amazon because I buy everything on Amazon," she previously told Shape. "I have knee problems, and I've been looking for shoes for years that don't make my knees hurt. I have one knee in particular that just doesn't cooperate, and I feel like it matters so much how you walk and what your stride is like and what workout you're doing — but for my knees, these are the most comfortable shoes." (Related: How Carrie Underwood Manages to Stay Fit On the Road As a Mom of Two)
Underwood isn't the only celebrity who's a fan of Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes. Lady Gaga wore a blush-colored pair during a rock-climbing expedition, and Rita Ora has been wearing the black pair that Underwood owns.
It's not hard to guess why the sneakers have become a favorite. They feature Adidas' extra-responsive Boost cushioning, which is designed to help propel runners forward. The running shoes are also made with a foot-hugging knit fabric for a flexible but supportive fit. And, of course, there's something to be said for the fact that they're more pleasing to the eye than a lot of running shoes. (Related: The Best Running and Athletic Shoes for Every Workout, According to a Podiatrist)
If you're working toward a new fitness goal and could use a fresh pair of shoes to wear along the way, you can go with a pair that's won Underwood's stamp of approval 10 times over.