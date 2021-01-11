A quick scroll through Underwood's personal Instagram reveals that this is far from the first time she's sported Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes. She also has a black pair and a white pair, which have both received plenty of airtime. Before she took to the Ultraboost 20, she loved wearing the Adidas Ultraboost, an earlier shoe from the line. "I bought them on Amazon because I buy everything on Amazon," she previously told Shape. "I have knee problems, and I've been looking for shoes for years that don't make my knees hurt. I have one knee in particular that just doesn't cooperate, and I feel like it matters so much how you walk and what your stride is like and what workout you're doing — but for my knees, these are the most comfortable shoes." (Related: How Carrie Underwood Manages to Stay Fit On the Road As a Mom of Two)