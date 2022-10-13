Carrie Underwood Called These Sneakers 'the Most Comfortable Shoe,' and the Newest Version Is 44% Off 

 Shop the rare sale on these ultra-supportive running shoes ASAP.

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Carrie-Underwood-Adidas-Ultraboost-22
Photo: Getty Images / Zappos

"I have one knee in particular that just doesn't cooperate, and I feel like it matters so much how you walk and what your stride is like and what workout you're doing," she said to associate editor, Renee Cherry. In search of a solution, Underwood explained that she purchased a pair of Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 sneakers. "For my knees, these are the most comfortable shoes."

Since their launch, this designer sneaker collaboration has gone through numerous iterations, and the newest might be the most supportive yet. Like the Ultraboost 20s, the Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22 sneakers feature responsive cushioning that propels the wearer forward, while protecting their legs from the impact of running, jumping, and walking on hard surfaces. Additionally, this pair includes firm caging to stabilize the foot against overpronation.

Buy It: Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22, from $140 (was $250), zappos.com and amazon.com

Of course, no description of these running shoes should skip over the fact that they're "gorgeous" and extremely comfortable, as multiple reviewers put it. "The support is very comfortable, and the overall color and style make these sharp-looking shoes," wrote one Zappos shopper. Another added that they feel "so comfy" on their feet.

These sneakers are literally never on sale (trust me, I check all the time). However, thanks to a magical gift from the universe, you can currently score a pair for 44 percent off. Shop the discount on Zappos and Amazon now before it disappears.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Carrie Underwood at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival against a purple background overlaid with adidas ultraboost shoes
Carrie Underwood Called These Sneakers 'the Most Comfortable Shoes' for Her Sensitive Knees
Adidas-Ultraboost-21-Shoes
I'm New to Basketball, but These Sneakers from a Carrie Underwood-Approved Brand Make Me Look Like a Pro
Jennifer Garner Approved Sneakers
Shoppers with Knee Pain Say These Jennifer Garner-Approved Sneakers Relieve Discomfort 'Within Hours' 
Adidas-Ultraboost-22-Road-Running-Shoes
Nurses Say These Comfy Sneakers Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds' — and They're 25% Off 
Fitness Deals Roundup
These 10 Can't-Miss Fitness Deals Are Up to 50% Off Today In Amazon's Second Big Sale of the Year
Editors Picks Roundup
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Deals I'm Buying Ahead of Amazon's Prime Sale — Up to 50% Off
TOUT-Carrie-Underwood-Adidas-GettyImages-1189830543
Carrie Underwood Keeps Wearing This Celeb-Approved Adidas Sneaker
Jennifer Garner
These Jennifer Garner-Approved Workout Sneakers Are Half-Off at Amazon Right Now
Three product images of shoes suited for nurses against a blue background
5 Comfortable Shoes Nurses Rely On for 12-Hour Shifts
Saucony Guide 14 Running Shoe
Shoppers with Knee Pain Say These Sneakers 'Feel Like Heaven' — and They're Nearly 30% Off
Jennifer Garner on a teal background
Jennifer Garner Just Showed Off Her Latest Comfy Sneaker Pick, and Shoppers with Knee Pain Approve
Best Sneakers for Standing All Day
The 10 Best Sneakers for Standing All Day, According to Podiatrists
Shoe Sale Roundup
So Many Comfy, Podiatrist-Approved Sandals Are On Sale for Up to 60% Off at Zappos
Jennifer Lopez Nike Sneakers
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Wearing These Sneakers That Shoppers Call Their 'Go-To Shoe for Comfort' 
Best-Running-Shoes-For-Overpronation-GettyImages-1323663651
The Best Running Shoes for Overpronation, According to Customer Reviews
New Balance Running Shoes
Shoppers 'Never Have Hip or Knee Pain' While Wearing These Trail-Running Shoes, and They're On Sale