Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Shoes Carrie Underwood Called These Sneakers 'the Most Comfortable Shoe,' and the Newest Version Is 44% Off Shop the rare sale on these ultra-supportive running shoes ASAP. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images / Zappos "I have one knee in particular that just doesn't cooperate, and I feel like it matters so much how you walk and what your stride is like and what workout you're doing," she said to associate editor, Renee Cherry. In search of a solution, Underwood explained that she purchased a pair of Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 sneakers. "For my knees, these are the most comfortable shoes." Since their launch, this designer sneaker collaboration has gone through numerous iterations, and the newest might be the most supportive yet. Like the Ultraboost 20s, the Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22 sneakers feature responsive cushioning that propels the wearer forward, while protecting their legs from the impact of running, jumping, and walking on hard surfaces. Additionally, this pair includes firm caging to stabilize the foot against overpronation. Buy It: Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22, from $140 (was $250), zappos.com and amazon.com Of course, no description of these running shoes should skip over the fact that they're "gorgeous" and extremely comfortable, as multiple reviewers put it. "The support is very comfortable, and the overall color and style make these sharp-looking shoes," wrote one Zappos shopper. Another added that they feel "so comfy" on their feet. These sneakers are literally never on sale (trust me, I check all the time). However, thanks to a magical gift from the universe, you can currently score a pair for 44 percent off. Shop the discount on Zappos and Amazon now before it disappears. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit