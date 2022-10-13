Carrie Underwood Called These Sneakers 'the Most Comfortable Shoe,' and the Newest Version Is 44% Off 

"I have one knee in particular that just doesn't cooperate, and I feel like it matters so much how you walk and what your stride is like and what workout you're doing," she said to associate editor, Renee Cherry. In search of a solution, Underwood explained that she purchased a pair of Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 sneakers. "For my knees, these are the most comfortable shoes."

Since their launch, this designer sneaker collaboration has gone through numerous iterations, and the newest might be the most supportive yet. Like the Ultraboost 20s, the Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22 sneakers feature responsive cushioning that propels the wearer forward, while protecting their legs from the impact of running, jumping, and walking on hard surfaces. Additionally, this pair includes firm caging to stabilize the foot against overpronation.

Buy It: Adidas x Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22, from $140 (was $250), zappos.com and amazon.com

Of course, no description of these running shoes should skip over the fact that they're "gorgeous" and extremely comfortable, as multiple reviewers put it. "The support is very comfortable, and the overall color and style make these sharp-looking shoes," wrote one Zappos shopper. Another added that they feel "so comfy" on their feet.

These sneakers are literally never on sale (trust me, I check all the time). However, thanks to a magical gift from the universe, you can currently score a pair for 44 percent off. Shop the discount on Zappos and Amazon now before it disappears.