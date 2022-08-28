Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Shoes I'm a Long-Distance Runner Who's Prone to Plantar Fasciitis, and These Are My Go-To Recovery Shoes They're comfortable, supportive, and ideal for people who work from home. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape.com. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends.Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skincare, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities.Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on August 28, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Zappos I discovered the importance of wearing house shoes once I began working from home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a runner, I'm prone to plantar fasciitis (aka pain and inflammation on the bottom of the foot) and quickly realized that standing and walking around my apartment barefoot made the issue worse. As it turns out, having high arches and hardwood floors isn't a winning combination. This Is What Happens to Your Feet When You Basically Never Wear Shoes Luckily, I got a sample of Hoka's Ora Recovery Slide 2 shoes around this time and have been wearing them around my apartment constantly over the last two years. The shoes come in handy for daily wear, especially after long runs. They're ideal because of their thick cushioning and support — two musts for someone with high arches, like me. Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 2 Key Features How I tested: I've worn these slides around my apartment almost every day for more than two years.Perfect for: Wearing after a long run or as everyday house shoes for those who spend a lot of time walking and standing barefoot on hard floors.What you'll love: The thick cushioning provides relief from foot pain and supports feet with high arches.Keep in mind: The slides have a 1-inch platform height.Sizing: These recovery shoes easily slide on and fit true-to-size. Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 2 Zappos Buy It, $55 Hoka Ora Recovery Slide Review I've had these slides in my closet for more than two years, and I'll never look back. If I feel a twinge of plantar fasciitis coming on, I make sure to spend time walking in these shoes. They may look a bit clunky, but are so worth the feeling instant relief from foot pain caused by standing and walking barefoot on my hardwood floors. The Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis, According to Podiatrist Guidelines I wear the Hoka slides while working from home and like to put them on first thing after a long run. In fact, these slides have seen me through training for two half marathons, and I put them on immediately after finishing both races. The slip-on shoes offer serious cushioning and have a unique rocker design that allows for smoother steps while walking heel to toe. They also have strategic grooves for traction, and despite their 1-inch heel height, you don't have to worry about rolling an ankle — the wide top strap keeps feet securely in place. Courtesy of Christie Calucchia In case you needed more convincing to add these shoes to your collection, you can rest easy knowing the brand is podiatrist approved. Even celebrities, including Britney Spears, have been spotted wearing Hoka shoes. If you've been looking for a supportive pair of shoes to wear around the house, or specifically for post-workout recovery, order a pair of the Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 2 shoes today. Get them for $55 at Zappos. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit