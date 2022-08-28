Luckily, I got a sample of Hoka's Ora Recovery Slide 2 shoes around this time and have been wearing them around my apartment constantly over the last two years. The shoes come in handy for daily wear, especially after long runs. They're ideal because of their thick cushioning and support — two musts for someone with high arches, like me.

This Is What Happens to Your Feet When You Basically Never Wear Shoes

I discovered the importance of wearing house shoes once I began working from home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a runner, I'm prone to plantar fasciitis (aka pain and inflammation on the bottom of the foot) and quickly realized that standing and walking around my apartment barefoot made the issue worse. As it turns out, having high arches and hardwood floors isn't a winning combination.

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide Review

I've had these slides in my closet for more than two years, and I'll never look back. If I feel a twinge of plantar fasciitis coming on, I make sure to spend time walking in these shoes. They may look a bit clunky, but are so worth the feeling instant relief from foot pain caused by standing and walking barefoot on my hardwood floors.

I wear the Hoka slides while working from home and like to put them on first thing after a long run. In fact, these slides have seen me through training for two half marathons, and I put them on immediately after finishing both races.

The slip-on shoes offer serious cushioning and have a unique rocker design that allows for smoother steps while walking heel to toe. They also have strategic grooves for traction, and despite their 1-inch heel height, you don't have to worry about rolling an ankle — the wide top strap keeps feet securely in place.

Courtesy of Christie Calucchia

In case you needed more convincing to add these shoes to your collection, you can rest easy knowing the brand is podiatrist approved. Even celebrities, including Britney Spears, have been spotted wearing Hoka shoes.

If you've been looking for a supportive pair of shoes to wear around the house, or specifically for post-workout recovery, order a pair of the Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 2 shoes today. Get them for $55 at Zappos.