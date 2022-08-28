I'm a Long-Distance Runner Who's Prone to Plantar Fasciitis, and These Are My Go-To Recovery Shoes

They're comfortable, supportive, and ideal for people who work from home.

By
Christie Calucchia
Christie-Calucchia
Christie Calucchia
Published on August 28, 2022

Editor Pick: Hoka Recovery Slide
Photo: Zappos

I discovered the importance of wearing house shoes once I began working from home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a runner, I'm prone to plantar fasciitis (aka pain and inflammation on the bottom of the foot) and quickly realized that standing and walking around my apartment barefoot made the issue worse. As it turns out, having high arches and hardwood floors isn't a winning combination.

Luckily, I got a sample of Hoka's Ora Recovery Slide 2 shoes around this time and have been wearing them around my apartment constantly over the last two years. The shoes come in handy for daily wear, especially after long runs. They're ideal because of their thick cushioning and support — two musts for someone with high arches, like me.

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 2 Key Features

  • How I tested: I've worn these slides around my apartment almost every day for more than two years.
  • Perfect for: Wearing after a long run or as everyday house shoes for those who spend a lot of time walking and standing barefoot on hard floors.
  • What you'll love: The thick cushioning provides relief from foot pain and supports feet with high arches.
  • Keep in mind: The slides have a 1-inch platform height.
  • Sizing: These recovery shoes easily slide on and fit true-to-size.

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 2

Editor Pick: Hoka Recovery Slide
Zappos
Buy It, $55

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide Review

I've had these slides in my closet for more than two years, and I'll never look back. If I feel a twinge of plantar fasciitis coming on, I make sure to spend time walking in these shoes. They may look a bit clunky, but are so worth the feeling instant relief from foot pain caused by standing and walking barefoot on my hardwood floors.

I wear the Hoka slides while working from home and like to put them on first thing after a long run. In fact, these slides have seen me through training for two half marathons, and I put them on immediately after finishing both races.

The slip-on shoes offer serious cushioning and have a unique rocker design that allows for smoother steps while walking heel to toe. They also have strategic grooves for traction, and despite their 1-inch heel height, you don't have to worry about rolling an ankle — the wide top strap keeps feet securely in place.

Editor Pick: Hoka Recovery Slide
Courtesy of Christie Calucchia

In case you needed more convincing to add these shoes to your collection, you can rest easy knowing the brand is podiatrist approved. Even celebrities, including Britney Spears, have been spotted wearing Hoka shoes.

If you've been looking for a supportive pair of shoes to wear around the house, or specifically for post-workout recovery, order a pair of the Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 2 shoes today. Get them for $55 at Zappos.

