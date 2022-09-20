Shoppers with Knee Pain Say These Jennifer Garner-Approved Sneakers Relieve Discomfort 'Within Hours' 

Runners call them “a dream” to jog in.

Before I buy a new pair of sneakers, I almost always check Jennifer Garner's Instagram to see what she wore during her last ultra-intense workout. "I consider her a professional athlete in what she's capable of physically," Garner's personal trainer, Beth Nicely, previously explained to Shape. Just this week, Nicely weighed in on the 50-year-old actress's incredible 33-inch box jump, which she aptly declared "pretty awesome." Garner posted the impressive feat to Insta, and of course, I took a screenshot to get a better look at her kicks. Within minutes, I identified them as the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22s.

Garner is no stranger to Brooks, a brand approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). In fact, she's been wearing Brooks Glycerins for years, which is why I was intrigued to see her sporting a different style. But considering the exercise, swapping her go-to pair for the Adrenalines makes sense: They're slightly lighter, but still have layers of protective cushioning needed to absorb the impact of jumping and running. They incorporate a specialized arch that helps wearers easily transition through every step. Best of all, shoppers who are prone to knee and foot pain love them.

"My first run out in my Adrenaline GTS 22s was like a dream," wrote one reviewer with sensitive joints, explaining that their feet were "cushioned and supported" and they experienced "no knee or heel pain." Another wearer with chronically achey feet noted that their pain was gone "within hours" of wearing these sneakers. A third wrote that they were so comfortable right out of the box that they were able to run a 12K race with "no blisters" or "pain whatsoever."

She probably doesn't know it, but Jennifer Garner's sneaker recommendations are always just what my achy knees need, and I'm definitely trying her newest pick ASAP. Shop them on Zappos or Amazon for $140.

