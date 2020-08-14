Kate Hudson, ever-the-chill Colorado girl, just rocked her signature comfy-chic look in an adorable Instagram post—and her fans (including me) want everything she’s wearing. As a nod to her activewear brand, Fabletics, Hudson captioned the photo “get into the green scene,” referencing the lime green Fabletics leggings she was wearing while laying on a chaise lounge.
With a feed full of mountain-friendly content (she was raised in Aspen, Colorado!), it came as no surprise that Hudson was styling a gorgeous pair of leather hiking boots, complete with red laces. Fans immediately wanted to know where they were from. Turns out, her shoes are the iconic Danner Mountain Light Cascade Hiking Boot —and they’re available to shop on Amazon right now (Buy It, from $360, amazon.com).
Some fans also asked where they recognized the boots from—and if you were wondering the same, it’s probably because Reese Witherspoon wore the same iconic pair in Wild, the film based off of Cheryl Strayed’s famous novel of the same name that earned Witherspoon an Oscar nomination.
The shoe itself played a significant role in the movie. If you’ve seen it, you’ll remember Witherspoon’s character loses one boot, and the other she famously throws off a mountain in a fit of frustration. It can also be seen on the cover of the best-selling novel .
A vintage style introduced in the early ’70s, this shoe is considered by many to be one of the greatest backpacking boots of all time . It's made from a specific leather that has subtle color variations for a antiqued effect, and which the brand says will only look better over time (and more miles on the trail). Plus, the boot is quick drying, resists odor and mildew, and is completely breathable—making it ideal for warm-to-hot weather conditions. (This particular pair isn't waterproof or insulated, so you might want to grab another pair of hiking boots for cooler fall or winter hikes.)
According to the brand, the durable Vibram outsole is optimized for comfort and support with a shock-absorbing heel and a rubber compound traction. While I’m no Cheryl Strayed, I do pride myself on being an avid hiker, and I can personally vouch for the comfort, style, and durability of these boots. I just spent two weeks hiking in Colorado, and my Danner boots were an absolute essential.
From her post, it’s safe to assume that Hudson had an ambitious afternoon of hiking ahead of her (or perhaps behind her, judging from her face). And with most of the world being on lockdown and many gyms still closed, you, too, may be wanting to get outside and reconnect with nature. If you decide to do so, I couldn’t recommend these holy-grail hiking boots more.
While these exact boots may be the Chanel No. 5 of hiking shoes , there are also plenty of budget-friendly dupes on Amazon that look and feel similar to Hudson's pair of Danners—including a similar but more affordable pair by the brand, the Danner Women’s Inquire (Buy It, $159, amazon.com), which has almost all the same qualities but come with a lower price tag. Above, shop the exact pair worn by Hudson and Witherspoon or, below, shop five similar styles for less.
