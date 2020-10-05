Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lady Gaga is no stranger to climbing to the top of charts or, apparently, to the top of mountains, according to a recent Instagram post. On Sunday, the 34-year-old singer shared a photo of herself climbing, what appears to be a via ferrata (a type of assisted rock climbing that uses cables and hand- and feet-holds) and offered a little activewear inspiration in the process.

In the shot, Gaga has a look of pure concentration on her face as she reaches for a metal rung above her head. The Emmy- and Grammy-winning star captioned the photo with a simple "💪❤️," nodding to the strength and guts required to scale such a steep formation. And she's not wrong: Rock climbing is one hell of a full-body workout that demands serious grip, back, core, and lower-body strength. (See: 9 Surprising Reasons You Need to Try Rock Climbing Right Now)

In addition to safety essentials including a harness and helmet, Gaga wore a pair of oversized sunnies as well as a sports bra and matching spandex shorts. She complimented her mauve set with a blush-colored knit sneaker: the Adidas UltraBoost 20 (Buy It, $180, dickssportinggoods.com), according to a fan Instagram account. Unlike many of the more avant-garde shoes that the "Rain on Me" singer tends to sport, these bad boys are available for us regular folks to buy.

The Adidas UltraBoost 20 is a running shoe with the brand's extra-responsive Boost cushioning that helps propel runners forward. Unlike the UltraBoost 19, the UltraBoost 20 is made with the company's Tailored Fiber Placement technology, which essentially delivers calibrated support and a flexible fit for each wearer's foot. The sneaker also boasts rubber soles created in partnership with Continental Tires for optimal traction — something that likely came in handy during Gaga's climb. That said, the Adidas UltraBoost20's are still intended for running, and whenever possible for both safety and efficiency, you want to choose the sport- or activity-appropriate shoe. (Think: For weight lifting, you'd want a stiff flat-soled shoe rather than a bouncy running sneaker.) So, while we can't say for certain why Gaga opted for these sneakers (other than the fact that they look great!) true climbing shoes, which tend to be flexible, lightweight, and mega-grippy, would be the best, safest bet here. (Related: Lady Gaga Opened Up About Her Experiences with Self-Harm)

Whether or not you're even a runner or a climber, take a cue from Gaga's outfit choice the next time you're heading out the door to go just about anywhere.