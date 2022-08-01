Lululemon Just Launched a Cross-Training Sneaker Built for Every Kind of Workout

Sneakers have come a long way from the clunky lace-ups that athletes used to wear for every single sport. This being said, the volume of new, advanced footwear tailored to individual workouts can be overwhelming. While there are undeniable benefits of shoes created specifically for activities like running or HIIT, you shouldn't need to switch out your sneakers multiple times a workout — which is one of the reasons Lululemon created a cross-training shoe built to do it all.

According to the brand, "pressing pause is optional" while wearing the Chargefeel Workout Shoe. Designed to transition effortlessly from running to training workouts like HIIT, these sneakers have enough cushioning to protect your legs and feet from the shock of pavement pounding, yet are lightweight enough for fast, explosive movements. The shoe's durable frame stabilizes the foot while jogging, jumping, lifting, and pivoting. Plus, added stretch and flexibility in certain zones of the shoe allows for maximum foot mobility without compromising on support. Like the Lululemon Blissfeel Workout Shoe, the Chargefeel was designed specifically for women's feet. What's more, the sneaker is available in both low- and mid-top silhouettes, the latter of which features a built-in sock for enhanced comfort. (Pssst: One Shape editor called Lululemon's original Blissfeel sneakers "so comfortable" she never wanted to take them off.)

"They are truly a well-balanced, versatile shoe that give great support for a range of activity types," one reviewer raved. "I normally switch shoes between strength training and conditioning but I didn't even think twice when wearing these," noted another shopper, adding that their feet "felt so comfortable but very secure during each training session." A third reviewer even called them "the most comfortable shoes" they've ever had — and now owns two pairs.

If your goal is to spend less time tying laces and more time working out, this training and running sneaker may just be the pick for you. Shop the just-launched Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe and Chargefeel Mid Workout Shoe on Lululemon's site for $138 and $148 a pair, respectively.