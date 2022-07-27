Jennifer Lopez Keeps Wearing These Sneakers That Shoppers Call Their 'Go-To Shoe for Comfort' 

Reviewers say they’re “beyond comfortable.”

Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Published on July 27, 2022
Jennifer Lopez has had a busy couple of weeks. From a Vegas wedding to launching her own booty balm, the singer/actress/dancer/national treasure is constantly on the go. Between glamorous events and dates with Ben Affleck, she's been swapping out her heels for a pair of extra comfortable running shoes — The Nike Air Presto Sneakers, to be specific. According to Footwear News, Lopez wore the sneakers last week en route to a recording studio, and considering that one shopper called them their "go-to shoe for comfort," it's easy to see why the sneakers have become a go-to for J.Lo.

Sleek, sporty, and notably light at just a half pound, the Air Prestos were designed for runners and walkers who want both support and an airy, light feeling while they're out and about. A stretchy mesh outer molds to the foot, preventing overheating by allowing air to flow through. Meanwhile, shock-absorbing foam and a midfoot cage protect the wearer's joints, prevent overpronation, and create a cloudlike sensation while walking. In fact, the shoes are so comfortable, the brand dubbed them a "T-shirt for the foot." (Pssst: These are five comfortable shoes nurses rely on for 12-hour shifts.)

JLo Nike Air Prestos
Nike

Buy It: Nike Air Presto, from $108, revolve.com, nordstrom.com, and nike.com

"These shoes fit true to size, are super comfortable, and are one of the cutest pairs of sneakers I've ever seen," wrote one Nike shopper, adding that they get "a ton of compliments" each time they wear them. Another reviewer called them "beyond comfortable" for standing during work. "I workout six days a week and I've worn these sneakers everyday without any pain in my feet," said a third, noting that they're "the most comfortable sneakers [they've] ever worn." (BTW: This Jennifer Lopez-approved sports bra is 'comfortable, sexy, and stylish,' according to reviewers.)

Right now, you can score J.Lo's exact pair of sneakers for almost 20 percent off on Nordstrom, or shop them on Revolve or Nike for $135.

