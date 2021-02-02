Like Nike's existing FlyEase shoes, the Go FlyEase was designed with athletes with disabilities in mind. That said, it'll likely also appeal to anyone else who hates spending time tying their shoes. "The original concept around this shoe was to support our adaptive athletes better," Haley Toelle, one of the designers behind the Go FlyEase, said in a promo video. "We quickly, throughout the process, found that the shoe is really universal. Everyone around the table would be like, 'Oh I need this shoe. I have kids, this would save my life in the morning.' So I see that trickle-down effect. You always design for the most extreme case — that's the hardest thing to do — and then it opens it up to everybody." (Related: Two Badass Wheelchair Runners Share How the Sport Has Entirely Changed Their Lives)