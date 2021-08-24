I Ran My Fastest 5K In 17 Years Thanks to These Speedy Sneakers

Our training plan entailed a combination of speed workouts, long-distance runs (7 to 9 miles), and some shorter, swifter, tempo runs. Heading into the project, my base pace for a 5K was about 27 minutes. My goal was to beat that time — and to do so at about 8,000 feet of altitude. (ICYDK, at higher altitudes, the air pressure is lower; when you inhale, you're able to take in less oxygen, which makes exercise harder.) I was running exclusively in the Nike Alphafly NEXT% (Buy It, $275, nike.com) leading up to the start of 5K training, but switched over to the Vaporfly Next% 2 for the challenge. The former was and is a shoe I really felt good in, so, to slip into a new sneaker and like it just as much was a relief as well as a testament to the careful thought Nike put into the design.