These TIEM Athletics cycling shoes are arguably the most aesthetic, style-focused choice, with the most variety in color options. (For the record, these are the shoes I have personally been using in the past few months with my Peloton and my aftermarket pedals. Do you see why I didn't want to give them up?) I 100 percent was one of those people who saw them and said "Oh my GOD how cute are these!" — because they look like regular sneakers! If you like to stack your Peloton classes or hop on and off the bike during your workout for strength intervals, these are a great choice because you won't have swap shoes. They're also perfectly comfortable and my feet don't cramp even when I'm pushing to a 120 cadence in an *NSYNC-fueled Cody Rigsby class. Unfortunately, these are only compatible with SPD clips — and cleats are sold separately — so if you're committed to the SPD life, road biking, or fashion, these will be for you.