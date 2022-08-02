So Many Comfy, Podiatrist-Approved Sandals Are On Sale for Up to 60% Off at Zappos

Shop foot-friendly styles from Chacos, Vionic, Timberland, and more

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a lead commerce writer for Shape with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After joining Dotdash Meredith in 2021, she became a shopping writer for both Shape and InStyle.Since graduating from Brown University where she was a student-athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, powerlifter, yogi, and triathlete. Today, she's passionate about informing readers about injury prevention products and fitness gear. She spends her free time obsessing over the newest skin-care trends and hair products.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on August 2, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoe Sale Roundup
Photo: Strive, Timberland, Alegria

At this point in the summer, the exciting new pair of sandals I bought earlier in the year are starting to wear down. Anyone who deals with foot and knee pain knows that phenomenon is more than a bummer — it's a crisis. Over time, walking in flimsy, uneven footwear can take a serious toll on sensitive joints, heels, and arches. (BTW: Check out these seven wedding guest shoes that are comfortable enough to stand in for hours.)

The good news? Zappos is having a massive sale on ultra-comfy sandals, including pairs from brands approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. Below are six podiatrist-approved picks that are discounted for up to 60 percent off:

Podiatrist Approved Sandals Sale
Zappos

From hiking a rocky path to just stepping outside your door to retrieve an Amazon package, Chacos are known for delivering maximum comfort at all times — and this classic style is no exception. As its name suggests, the Z/Cloud X2 sandal features layers of cushioning that create the sensation of walking on air. "I bought them for a two-week trip to Europe that included hiking, biking, and a ton of walking. They were terrific from start to finish," wrote one reviewer.

Buy It: Chaco Z/Cloud X2, $70 (was $100), zappos.com

Podiatrist Approved Sandals Sale
Zappos

In addition to ultra-soft leather, this versatile design includes adjustable straps to customize the fit to your foot. A neutral footbed keeps you supported while microfiber cushioning creates a soft landing with each step. Plus, they're available in three shades: navy, black, and shimmery metallic.

Buy It: Strive Kona, from $46 (was $115), zappos.com

There's no better feeling than stepping into a cushy slide after a hard round of cardio, and this recovery slipper from Timberland checks that box. The footbed absorbs shock and returns energy, giving sore legs a break. Plus, the slip-proof bottoms make them an excellent choice for poolside lounging.

Podiatrist Approved Sandals Sale
Zappos

Buy It: Timberland Pro Anti-Fatigue Technology Slide, $35 (was $40), zappos.com

Available in four shades of smooth leather, these classic Alegria Beatrix platforms include cushioned arch support and a rocker outsole, which relieves pressure from the joints as you walk. "[These] take stress off your joints," wrote one shopper, adding that their "knees no longer ache," after switching to these comfy sandals.

Podiatrist Approved Sandals Sale
Zappos

Buy It: Alegria Beatrix, $82 (was $120), zappos.com

A slightly dressed up version of Chaco's typical sporty style, these strap-on sandals are ideal for a day of running errands or strolling ache-free for hours. "I walked for miles with no break-in time at all, and my feet felt great," one reviewer wrote after a trip to Chicago. "They're also fairly dressy," they added.

Podiatrist Approved Sandals Sale
Zappos

Buy It: Chaco Wayfarer, $78 (was $110), zappos.com

Zappos Women's Sandals
Zappos

This podiatrist-founded, Oprah-approved brand has been making shoes to alleviate foot pain for years. These Brandie platforms feature a cushioned insole and grooved, slip-proof outsole, and they're the perfect addition to any summer outfit. "Cute and very comfortable," a reviewer noted.

Buy It: Vionic Brandie, $90 (was $120), zappos.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Group of female friends at a wedding taking a selfie
7 Wedding Guest Shoes That Are Comfortable Enough to Stand In for Hours
Beagle dog female owner caress stroking her pet lying on the back on natural stroking dog on the floor and enjoying the warm home atmosphere
The 21 Best Slippers and House Shoes, According to Podiatrist Guidelines
5 podiatrists approved Zappos Sneakers on a cube background
Podiatrist-Approved Sneakers From New Balance, Saucony, and Brooks Are On Sale at Zappos
Amazon Prime Day Adidas Running Shoes
Nurses Call These Sneakers 'Incredibly Comfortable' for 16-Hour Shifts — and They're 30% Off Right Now 
Jennifer Garner Sneakers
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneakers for Workouts Are 50% Off at Amazon Today
Women in Activewear
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has Incredible Deals on Activewear from Alo Yoga, Spanx, Nike, and More
Jennifer Garner on a teal background
Jennifer Garner Just Showed Off Her Latest Comfy Sneaker Pick, and Shoppers with Knee Pain Approve
Shape Certified product image
Athletes, Nurses, My Mom, and I All Agree: This Is the Most Comfortable Recovery Shoe
Portrait of Oprah Winfrey against a blue background with vionic sandals in the back
So Many Spring Shoes From This Oprah- and Podiatrist-Approved Brand Are On Sale for Up to 46% Off
three Joomra Pillow slippers in green, white and pink colors against a holographic background
Shoppers with Chronic Foot Pain Say These Cloud-Like Slippers Give Them Relief
Hillary Duff Sneakers
Nurses Say These Hilary Duff-Approved Sneakers Feel 'Like Clouds' During 12-Hour Shifts
SHP_ShapeCertified_Product_Template_Scholls
These Plush Platform Sandals Are So Comfy, I Walked 6 Miles In Them On First Wear
Amazon shoe sale roundup
So Many Comfy Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon, Including 3 Podiatrist-Approved Brands
Three product images of shoes suited for nurses against a blue background
5 Comfortable Shoes Nurses Rely On for 12-Hour Shifts
Hari-Mari-sandals-womens-car
The Best Women's Sandals for All Your Summer Adventures
Fitness Woman Jogging
10 Incredible Last-Minute Fitness Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Ends Tonight