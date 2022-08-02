Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Shoes So Many Comfy, Podiatrist-Approved Sandals Are On Sale for Up to 60% Off at Zappos Shop foot-friendly styles from Chacos, Vionic, Timberland, and more By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe Irving is a lead commerce writer for Shape with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After joining Dotdash Meredith in 2021, she became a shopping writer for both Shape and InStyle.Since graduating from Brown University where she was a student-athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, powerlifter, yogi, and triathlete. Today, she's passionate about informing readers about injury prevention products and fitness gear. She spends her free time obsessing over the newest skin-care trends and hair products. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Strive, Timberland, Alegria At this point in the summer, the exciting new pair of sandals I bought earlier in the year are starting to wear down. Anyone who deals with foot and knee pain knows that phenomenon is more than a bummer — it's a crisis. Over time, walking in flimsy, uneven footwear can take a serious toll on sensitive joints, heels, and arches. (BTW: Check out these seven wedding guest shoes that are comfortable enough to stand in for hours.) The good news? Zappos is having a massive sale on ultra-comfy sandals, including pairs from brands approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. Below are six podiatrist-approved picks that are discounted for up to 60 percent off: Chaco Z/Cloud X2, $70 (was $100) Strive Kona, from $46 (was $115) Timberland Pro Anti-Fatigue Technology Slide, $35 (was $40) Alegria Beatrix, $82 (was $120) Chaco Wayfarer, $78 (was $110) Vionic Brandie, $90 (was $120) Zappos From hiking a rocky path to just stepping outside your door to retrieve an Amazon package, Chacos are known for delivering maximum comfort at all times — and this classic style is no exception. As its name suggests, the Z/Cloud X2 sandal features layers of cushioning that create the sensation of walking on air. "I bought them for a two-week trip to Europe that included hiking, biking, and a ton of walking. They were terrific from start to finish," wrote one reviewer. Buy It: Chaco Z/Cloud X2, $70 (was $100), zappos.com Zappos In addition to ultra-soft leather, this versatile design includes adjustable straps to customize the fit to your foot. A neutral footbed keeps you supported while microfiber cushioning creates a soft landing with each step. Plus, they're available in three shades: navy, black, and shimmery metallic. Buy It: Strive Kona, from $46 (was $115), zappos.com There's no better feeling than stepping into a cushy slide after a hard round of cardio, and this recovery slipper from Timberland checks that box. The footbed absorbs shock and returns energy, giving sore legs a break. Plus, the slip-proof bottoms make them an excellent choice for poolside lounging. Zappos Buy It: Timberland Pro Anti-Fatigue Technology Slide, $35 (was $40), zappos.com Available in four shades of smooth leather, these classic Alegria Beatrix platforms include cushioned arch support and a rocker outsole, which relieves pressure from the joints as you walk. "[These] take stress off your joints," wrote one shopper, adding that their "knees no longer ache," after switching to these comfy sandals. Zappos Buy It: Alegria Beatrix, $82 (was $120), zappos.com A slightly dressed up version of Chaco's typical sporty style, these strap-on sandals are ideal for a day of running errands or strolling ache-free for hours. "I walked for miles with no break-in time at all, and my feet felt great," one reviewer wrote after a trip to Chicago. "They're also fairly dressy," they added. Zappos Buy It: Chaco Wayfarer, $78 (was $110), zappos.com Zappos This podiatrist-founded, Oprah-approved brand has been making shoes to alleviate foot pain for years. These Brandie platforms feature a cushioned insole and grooved, slip-proof outsole, and they're the perfect addition to any summer outfit. "Cute and very comfortable," a reviewer noted. Buy It: Vionic Brandie, $90 (was $120), zappos.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit