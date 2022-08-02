So Many Comfy, Podiatrist-Approved Sandals Are On Sale for Up to 60% Off at Zappos

At this point in the summer, the exciting new pair of sandals I bought earlier in the year are starting to wear down. Anyone who deals with foot and knee pain knows that phenomenon is more than a bummer — it's a crisis. Over time, walking in flimsy, uneven footwear can take a serious toll on sensitive joints, heels, and arches. (BTW: Check out these seven wedding guest shoes that are comfortable enough to stand in for hours.)

The good news? Zappos is having a massive sale on ultra-comfy sandals, including pairs from brands approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. Below are six podiatrist-approved picks that are discounted for up to 60 percent off:

From hiking a rocky path to just stepping outside your door to retrieve an Amazon package, Chacos are known for delivering maximum comfort at all times — and this classic style is no exception. As its name suggests, the Z/Cloud X2 sandal features layers of cushioning that create the sensation of walking on air. "I bought them for a two-week trip to Europe that included hiking, biking, and a ton of walking. They were terrific from start to finish," wrote one reviewer.

Buy It: Chaco Z/Cloud X2, $70 (was $100), zappos.com

In addition to ultra-soft leather, this versatile design includes adjustable straps to customize the fit to your foot. A neutral footbed keeps you supported while microfiber cushioning creates a soft landing with each step. Plus, they're available in three shades: navy, black, and shimmery metallic.

Buy It: Strive Kona, from $46 (was $115), zappos.com

There's no better feeling than stepping into a cushy slide after a hard round of cardio, and this recovery slipper from Timberland checks that box. The footbed absorbs shock and returns energy, giving sore legs a break. Plus, the slip-proof bottoms make them an excellent choice for poolside lounging.

Buy It: Timberland Pro Anti-Fatigue Technology Slide, $35 (was $40), zappos.com

Available in four shades of smooth leather, these classic Alegria Beatrix platforms include cushioned arch support and a rocker outsole, which relieves pressure from the joints as you walk. "[These] take stress off your joints," wrote one shopper, adding that their "knees no longer ache," after switching to these comfy sandals.

Buy It: Alegria Beatrix, $82 (was $120), zappos.com

A slightly dressed up version of Chaco's typical sporty style, these strap-on sandals are ideal for a day of running errands or strolling ache-free for hours. "I walked for miles with no break-in time at all, and my feet felt great," one reviewer wrote after a trip to Chicago. "They're also fairly dressy," they added.

Buy It: Chaco Wayfarer, $78 (was $110), zappos.com

This podiatrist-founded, Oprah-approved brand has been making shoes to alleviate foot pain for years. These Brandie platforms feature a cushioned insole and grooved, slip-proof outsole, and they're the perfect addition to any summer outfit. "Cute and very comfortable," a reviewer noted.

Buy It: Vionic Brandie, $90 (was $120), zappos.com