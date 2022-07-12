Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Shoes Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneakers for Workouts Are 50% Off at Amazon Today Reviewers swear the shoes make running “feel that much better.” By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe Irving is a lead commerce writer for Shape with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After joining Dotdash Meredith in 2021, she became a shopping writer for both Shape and InStyle.Since graduating from Brown University where she was a student-athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, powerlifter, yogi, and triathlete. Today, she's passionate about informing readers about injury prevention products and fitness gear. She spends her free time obsessing over the newest skin-care trends and hair products. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Shutterstock, Saucony Ultra-cushioned sneakers are a must for anyone with joint pain who still loves high-intensity cardio. The only problem? All that shock-absorbent padding can weigh your sneakers down. Luckily, Jennifer Garner's latest comfy shoe pick shows that you can have it all, featuring both a lightweight, responsive feel and the protection your body needs. Last week, the actress showed off her box jumping skills in the Saucony Core Endorphin Speed 2 running shoes. Featuring the brand's notably lightweight cushioning, this pair mitigates the impact of running and jumping on the feet, knees, ankles, and hips, while giving users an added bounce with every step. What's more, Saucony's energy-saving technology angles the foot forward upon touching the ground, while sturdy lace-ups stabilize it with a conforming, breathable upper and a durable, tractioned outsole. (Pssst: Shoppers compare Jennifer Garner's other go-to sneaker to "walking on air.") Amazon Buy It: Saucony Core Endorphin Speed 2 Running Shoes, $80 (was $160), amazon.com Best of all, shoppers agree that they wear nicely. "[They're] lightweight and super comfortable, without being too cushy," wrote one reviewer. Another shopper added that they "provide superb cushioning at the heels" and loved them so much, they bought a second pair. A third runner felt that the shoes improved their performance, noting that they "made running feel that much better." (BTW: These are the 11 best long-distance running shoes, according to customer reviews.) While these sturdy sneakers are typically on the pricier side, you can currently score them for $80 while they're 50 percent off during Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event on July 12 and 13. Add them to your cart ASAP while all sizes are still in stock, and be sure to check out other shopper-loved running shoes on sale, below. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit