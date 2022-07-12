Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneakers for Workouts Are 50% Off at Amazon Today

Reviewers swear the shoes make running “feel that much better.”

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Published on July 12, 2022

Jennifer Garner Sneakers
Photo: Shutterstock, Saucony

Ultra-cushioned sneakers are a must for anyone with joint pain who still loves high-intensity cardio. The only problem? All that shock-absorbent padding can weigh your sneakers down. Luckily, Jennifer Garner's latest comfy shoe pick shows that you can have it all, featuring both a lightweight, responsive feel and the protection your body needs.

Last week, the actress showed off her box jumping skills in the Saucony Core Endorphin Speed 2 running shoes. Featuring the brand's notably lightweight cushioning, this pair mitigates the impact of running and jumping on the feet, knees, ankles, and hips, while giving users an added bounce with every step. What's more, Saucony's energy-saving technology angles the foot forward upon touching the ground, while sturdy lace-ups stabilize it with a conforming, breathable upper and a durable, tractioned outsole. (Pssst: Shoppers compare Jennifer Garner's other go-to sneaker to "walking on air.")

Saucony Women's Core Endorphin Speed 2 Running Shoe
Amazon

Buy It: Saucony Core Endorphin Speed 2 Running Shoes, $80 (was $160), amazon.com

Best of all, shoppers agree that they wear nicely. "[They're] lightweight and super comfortable, without being too cushy," wrote one reviewer. Another shopper added that they "provide superb cushioning at the heels" and loved them so much, they bought a second pair. A third runner felt that the shoes improved their performance, noting that they "made running feel that much better." (BTW: These are the 11 best long-distance running shoes, according to customer reviews.)

While these sturdy sneakers are typically on the pricier side, you can currently score them for $80 while they're 50 percent off during Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event on July 12 and 13. Add them to your cart ASAP while all sizes are still in stock, and be sure to check out other shopper-loved running shoes on sale, below.

