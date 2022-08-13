Shoppers with Knee Pain Say These Sneakers 'Feel Like Heaven' — and They're Nearly 30% Off

Knee pain is basically a right of passage if you have an active lifestyle. According to The American Academy of Family Physicians, it affects approximately 25 percent of adults — and its prevalence has increased almost 65 percent over the past 20 years. But being a common ailment doesn't make it any less disruptive, especially if you're trying to stay in shape. Luckily, supportive shoes can make a serious difference in helping you to achieve your goals ache-free.

Brands like Saucony, which are approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) are a good place to start. Take the Saucony Guide 14s, for instance. In addition to a breathable mesh outer, these sneakers feature a contoured footbed that aligns the heel, preventing overpronation that irritates sensitive knees. Plus, the soles include layers of lightweight, shock-absorbent cushioning that return energy with each step, giving runners an added bounce. Best of all, they're nearly 30 percent off in Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance sale, and shoppers say they're worth the hype. (Pssst: Lululemon's new cross training sneakers are made for every type of workout.)

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It: Saucony Guide 14, from $71 (Was $130), nordstromrack.com

"Whenever my feet and knees start hurting, I know it's time to put on my Sauconys," wrote one reviewer, adding that they "always come back" to this particular pair. Another shopper who's worn the Guides for seven years said they "feel like heaven" and help them run 14 miles a week, "injury-free." A third even compared them to "walking on air." (BTW: Jennifer Garner wears this supportive pair from the same podiatrist-approved brand.)

If you want to save money while giving your knees the support they need, head to Nordstrom Rack to scoop up a pair of Guide 14s while they're still in stock in all sizes. While you're there, check out discounts on more shopper-loved running shoes, like the ones below:

