Sydney Sweeney's Chunky Sneakers Are Up to 42% Off at Amazon

Grab a pair of the Sorel shoes for $76 during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Published on October 11, 2022

Sydney-Sweeny-Sorel-Sneakers
Photo: Getty Images

As far as Sydney Sweeney is concerned, the chunky dad sneaker look isn't going anywhere. The Euphoria actress was spotted in a pair of thick-soled shoes from Sorel earlier this year while taking her dog, Tank, out for a walk. She paired them with shorts and a long coat while the weather was shifting from winter to spring, so it's only fitting that her sneakers are majorly discounted just in time for more transitional dressing as temperatures drop this fall.

While Sweeney's exact, pink-soled style is almost sold out on Amazon, the site is offering a more neutral version of Sorel's Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace for up to 42 percent off right now. They usually go for $130, but you can order them for as little as $76 — that's $54 in savings! ICYMI, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is going on now, and there are tons of deals available to shop through October 12, 2022.

Ideal for walking and hiking, the chunky sneakers have highly responsive cushioning for comfort, reflective details for safety, and scalloped bottoms for traction and stability. Despite their size (the platform height is a solid inch tall), the shoes are lightweight for easy movement. And for an added bonus, they're made of eco-friendly materials, including an algae-biomass midsole.

Sorel-Women's-Kinetic-Breakthru-Tech-Lace-Shoe
Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace, $76 (was $130), amazon.com

If Sweeney's seal of approval isn't enough to convince you to add these stylish sneakers to your collection, check out the customer reviews on Amazon. A majority of shoppers left the shoes a five-star rating.

"Perfect shoe," wrote one reviewer. "Roomy in the toe; pure comfort. And they are great-looking shoes!" they added, noting that the Sorels are a good option for walking and running.

Even health care workers recommend the sneakers, including a traveling phlebotomist who bought them for work. "They're so light and actually quite comfortable," they wrote. "And as a bonus, if you're on the shorter side, this adds an inch...or two."

There are a few different color combinations available to shop on Amazon, but a neutral white and beige option is on sale for the steepest discount right now. Grab a pair for fall hot girl walks and hikes while this deal lasts.

