These Sports Bras Are So Comfy, Shoppers Feel Like They're Not Wearing a Bra at All
Ah, sports bras — you either love them, or you don't. If you fall into the "hate them" category, keep reading: This affordable set just might change your mind. Maybe your current bras aren't comfortable and cling to the skin too tightly, making it hard to move during your favorite workout class. Or, maybe it's just time to upgrade to a sports bra that elevates your wardrobe. No matter the reason, Sofra's pack of six sports bras (Buy It, from $20, amazon.com) is worthy of your attention, plus they're so comfortable you'll want to wear them all day.
Sofra's sports bra set gives you the best of both worlds: style and function. Each bra comes with adjustable spaghetti straps for a custom fit. Not a fan of all the padding in many sports bras? This set comes with padding that's easy to remove and put back in when you want it. The bra's band is thick but doesn't roll up with movement, so you can focus on an intense workout rather than worrying about adjusting your bra every few minutes. You won't find uncomfortable closures on the sports bra, either; instead, the fabric stretches so that you can easily pull the bra on and off. (Related: The 12 Best Sports Bra for Running, According to Customer Reviews)
And, unlike some other sports bras, these are so comfortable that you can wear them beyond working out. The material is soft and stretches as you move, yet it still maintains its original shape so you don't get a frumpy, worn-out fit. The seamless bras are barely noticeable underneath your clothes so that you can wear them with different pieces from your wardrobe.
If you need a more traditional sports bra, the set of six also comes in 19 other packs that offer various fits, styles, and support levels. Other options include a racerback set with more coverage for high-impact workouts. There is also a lace option that fits more like a bralette and adds extra detail to your outfit. Sofra even has strapless options that are as comfortable as the daily sports bras. (Related: How to Choose the Perfect Sports Bra)
It's hard to believe that the affordable bras offer just as much comfort and functionality as higher-priced competitors. One Amazon shopper reported that the bras are "so comfy" that it feels like they're not wearing one at all. They wrote: "I work out five to six times a week and have always struggled to find sports bras that are equal parts supportive and comfy. I was a little concerned with the 'one size' factor of these but gave them a chance because of all the great reviews, and I'm glad I did! They fit me perfectly."
"[These are the] perfect post-pandemic bras," said another. "Let's be honest, we haven't been wearing bras this whole pandemic if we have had to stay at home. I've gotten so used to it that now that I have to slowly transition back to wearing real clothes I notice that I can't wear an underwire bra anymore. So I was looking for something more comfortable while still having support. I normally wear a 36C and I love how it feels."
Another reviewer said that they were "shocked at the fit and quality." They added: "It's crazy seeing reviews of all different size women being able to fit into these bras. I thought it couldn't be true, but the price was right to try them out. They look and feel exactly like a [Hanes] bra I paid 15 bucks for. They look kind of small when you first pull them out of the package, but they fit. They really do. They have great stretch and don't feel like I'm being crushed like my high-impact sports bras."
The Sofra Sports Bra Sets start at $20 (a touch over $3 for each bra), and with all of the savings on sports bras, you can buy multiple packs for the cost of one at high-end retailers. The everyday bras come in 19 other styles and colors. Get yours fast, because now that the secret is out, these won't last long.