These Sports Bras Are So Comfy, Shoppers Feel Like They're Not Wearing a Bra at All 

Sofra's sports bra set gives you the best of both worlds: style and function. Each bra comes with adjustable spaghetti straps for a custom fit. Not a fan of all the padding in many sports bras? This set comes with padding that's easy to remove and put back in when you want it. The bra's band is thick but doesn't roll up with movement, so you can focus on an intense workout rather than worrying about adjusting your bra every few minutes. You won't find uncomfortable closures on the sports bra, either; instead, the fabric stretches so that you can easily pull the bra on and off.