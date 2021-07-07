Spanx Just Put a Ton of Activewear On Sale — Including Kardashian-Approved Leggings

Online shopping is the best. You can have everything from acne patches and cardio equipment, to vibrators and seamless underwear delivered right to your door. But when it's time to find a new workout set, buying online comes with a few risks. Leggings can be see-through, sports bras can be unsupportive, and tank tops can be downright unflattering. It's a tale as old as time for people searching for the best workout clothes — and the reason why your summer activewear buy should come from Spanx.