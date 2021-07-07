Spanx Just Put a Ton of Activewear On Sale — Including Kardashian-Approved Leggings
Online shopping is the best. You can have everything from acne patches and cardio equipment, to vibrators and seamless underwear delivered right to your door. But when it's time to find a new workout set, buying online comes with a few risks. Leggings can be see-through, sports bras can be unsupportive, and tank tops can be downright unflattering. It's a tale as old as time for people searching for the best workout clothes — and the reason why your summer activewear buy should come from Spanx.
The woman-run company is regularly worn by celebs, such as Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, and Kourtney Kardashian (all stars with access to the best!!!), and it's also earned the stamp of approval from Shape's own team. Editors have previously raved about the brand's quality and comfort with odes to standout items, including the recently launched longline sports bra and seamless biker shorts. Really, there isn't anything to dislike about Spanx except the price — but that's about to change. (BTW here's how to choose the right workout fabric.)
Spanx just added a ton of styles to its sale section, including summer-ready colorways of the Booty-Boost Leggings (Buy It, $69, was $98, spanx.com) — yep, the same "no camel-toe leggings" that Kourtney Kardashian made the pick of the week on her website Poosh in 2019. Altogether, the markdowns extend to more than 30 styles, including sports bras, leggings, and bike shorts.
Ready to score tons of Spanx goodies for up to 40 percent off? Scroll down to discover the deals that you won't want to miss.
Spanx Booty Boost 7/8 Leggings
Ever had a pair of leggings that rolled down, showed your underwear, or gave you a camel-toe? Well, you can officially replace them with something better. These Booty Boost leggings have an extra wide waistband that stays in place, a seam-free front that prevents pulling, and a body-hugging fabric that's totally opaque. Available in sizes XS to 3X, they're currently 30 percent off.
Go Lightly Tank
A good workout tank adds extra coverage without restricting your movement, and this Spanx design is up to the task. Made from a sweat-wicking fabric, it has slightly oversized armholes for better airflow and back pleating for ease of movement. You'll love that the high-low hem slightly covers the bum, while flatlock seams prevent uncomfortable rubbing against the body. The lightweight tank comes in sizes XS to 2X.
Faux Leather Printed Low Impact Sports Bra
Quick-drying fabric, no-dig straps, and removable pads ensure this low-cut sports bra is ready for even your sweatiest workouts. Designed for weight training, yoga, and other low-impact activities, it's equal parts comfort and support. It's on sale in sizes XS to XL, and you can snag the style in two fun prints or an equally chic wine color.
Every.wear Knockout Leggings
If you prefer a little more compression in your gear, try this alternative Spanx style with pockets. It's made with both a slimming fabric and smoothing technology that hugs your body like a second skin. Despite a close fit, you can expect full comfort, thanks to breathable, four-way stretch fabric.
Look at Me Now Bike Short
A nylon and elastane blend gives these fan-favorite biker shorts the perfect combo of stretch and hold. Available in a sleek black or fun camo print, the 8-inch style hits just above the knee and also uses Spanx's signature seamless design to prevent camel-toe and chafing. Add to your cart to save 30 percent.