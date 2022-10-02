These Elevated Sweatpants Are So Comfy, I've Worn Them On 6 Cross-Country Flights This Year

As the weather starts to cool down, allow me to let you in on a little secret: While you might associate the brand Spanx with shapewear, it actually sells some of the softest, most comfortable workout and loungewear I own — including a pair of buttery soft sweatpants.

Spanx's wide-legged AirEssentials pants are silky smooth with a loose fit that will have you shoving your go-to leggings to the back of the drawer. The brand sent me a pair when the aptly named AirEssentials line of airy sweats and loungewear launched last year, and the sweats have quickly become one of my all-time favorite comfy pieces. I've worn them on long-haul flights, after chilly outdoor runs, and in place of PJs around the house. They're luxuriously comfortable and feel like a more elevated version of typical sweatpants.

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants Key Features

  • How I tested: I've worn these pants regularly, including on three cross-country flights, for nearly one year.
  • Perfect for: Anyone who likes to feel comfortable and appreciates a little luxury.
  • What you'll love: The buttery soft material and extra-wide leg room.
  • Keep in mind: At $118, these pants are more expensive than your average pair of joggers.
  • How they fit: The pants have a true wide-leg silhouette and come with a drawstring waist for a custom fit. A medium felt true-to-size on my curvy frame.

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

Shape Certified: Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants
Courtesy of Spanx
Buy It, $118

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants Review

I cannot understate how soft these pants are. They're made of a fine knit material that's slightly stretchy all around and feels unlike any other clothing I own. People throw around the term "buttery" to describe soft apparel often, but these pants really are the definition of buttery soft. I don't know how Spanx did it; I'm just happy they did.

Now let's talk about the silhouette. Not quite a flare cut but also not a straight leg, these wide-legged pants hang beautifully and swish slightly as I walk. As the name suggests, they're truly airy. Despite the billowy fit, the pants come with a drawstring waistband, so you can tighten or loosen the fit to what's most comfortable for you.

Shape Certified: Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants
Courtesy of Christie Calucchia

Once I got a pair last fall, I wore them non-stop while the cool weather allowed. In fact, I wore the pants with the matching AirEssential hoodie on not one, not two, but three roundtrip cross-country flights earlier this year. Dare I say, these are the ultimate travel staple. Unlike leggings, their loose fit and slippery material doesn't make me overheat on long flights, but it still keeps me cozy when the A.C. is blasting.

What's more, they feel amazing to pull on after a workout or to stay warm before tackling one. And yes, they're just as ideal for lounging around the house — I find myself grabbing these instead of my trusty sweatpants time and time again because Spanx's AirEssentials pants make me feel more put together without sacrificing comfort. Case in point: If you see me on a work video call, I'm likely wearing these with a more professional top.

Need I say more? Head to Spanx to grab a pair of the ultra-comfy pants to enjoy all winter. They come in three solid colors — black, olive green, and navy blue — and I'd suggest pairing them with the matching hoodie, like I did, to complete your outfit.

