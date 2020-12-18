The Bum-Sculpting Leggings Loved By All Your Fave Celebs Are 30% Off Right Now
Imagine the perfect pair of leggings: They’re stretchy, comfy, high-waisted, and fast-drying. But those features weren’t enough for the designers at Spanx. No, at the female-founded company, a flawless legging should also be cameltoe-free and booty-sculpting — which is how the world became blessed with the celebrity-approved Spanx Booty Boost Leggings (Buy It, $77, was $110, spanx.com).
The best-selling style builds on the basic expectations you’d have for a pair of leggings by taking into account every last detail. The namesake element is the booty-lifting fabric, which is a performance version of the brand’s signature sculpting fabric. Not only does it give your bum a slight lift (even before tackling glute workouts), but it’s also silky soft and extra breathable.
Buy It: Spanx Booty Boost Leggings in Metallic Mist, $77, was $110, spanx.com
The clever design also skips center seams with a U-shaped waistband. This prevents the leggings from uncomfortably pulling around the crotch, which can be a downside of any high-waisted style. Plus, the wide waistband has a hidden pocket to store your keys or credit card during a workout. (Or, you can try this editor-approved running belt.)
Altogether, these features result in a pair of leggings so good, they’ve won over the Internet. But it’s not just the virtual world that’s impressed: The leggings have also racked up celeb fans like Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon. In fact, KK even “raved” about the style to her team and made them the “pick of the week” on her lifestyle website Poosh back in 2019.
Really, the only downside of the leggings is the $110 price tag. And while shoppers rave they’re well worth the money, you can actually score select pairs of the Booty Boost Leggings for 30 percent off right now. That’s because Spanx just added a ton of new styles to its sale section, including the recently launched metallic print version of the celeb-loved leggings. (Related: Our Favorite Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Spanx Workout Clothes)
Just be sure to shop the discounts ASAP, because once the styles sell out, you’ll have to pay full price to experience the magic of the bum-sculpting Hollywood staple.
