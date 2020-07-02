Spanx Just Launched a Huge Sale on Celeb-Approved Items—Including Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Bra
The shapewear company’s massive End of Season Sale has activewear for up to 50 percent off.
Everyone has a holy grail clothing item they can’t stop preaching about, whether it’s a pair of heavenly leggings or a comfy bra that makes them say “hallelujah.”
And for many celebrities, that one-of-a-kind pick comes from none other than Spanx.
While you might associate the women’s underwear company with super tight shapewear, the brand also sells denim, activewear, and even men’s items. So even though plenty of celebs count the brand’s shaping products among their favorites—including Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian, and Mindy Kaling—that's far from all they offer. (Related: These Celebrity-Approved Under Armour Picks Are On Sale)
The really interesting items are the under-the-radar finds from other categories, such as the Bra-llelujah Bra (Buy It, $34, $68, spanx.com) that Jennifer Garner called the “best thing to happen to bras” or the Booty Boost Leggings (Buy It, $55, $110, spanx.com) that Kourtney Kardashian made the pick of the week on her lifestyle website, Poosh. These unexpected faves are proof Spanx doesn’t just make shapewear well, but expects perfection from its entire lineup.
In fact, the only downside of Spanx’s perfectionist ways is that it comes with a hefty price tag. Luckily, the company just launched a huge End of Season Sale with up to 50 percent off of sale styles. That means you can score some of your favorite celebs’ go-to gear for wayyy less right now. But you were warned: These deals end July 6 (if they don’t sell out first).
Spanx Bra-llelujah Bra
Sneaker queen Jennifer Garner isn’t the only celeb obsessed with the comfy Bra-llelujah Bra. According to the brand, Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, and Lauren Conrad are also fans—and it’s not hard to see why. The front-close pick is made with extra soft material, no-dig straps, and a full-coverage cup. Snag it for 50 percent off in seven different colorways, including lavender, bordeaux, and a cheetah print.
Buy It: Spanx Bra-Lleluja Bra, $34,
$68 spanx.com
Spanx Booty Boost Leggings
While Kourtney Kardashian may have turned the entire Poosh staff into fans of these booty-lifting leggings, she’s not the only star spreading the word. Jessica Alba previously called Spanx leggings “amazeballs” on Instagram. Need another reason to try a pair? Select colorways—including a color-blocked style, a camo print, and a star-studded design—are currently 50 percent off. (If it’s too hot outside, you can always snag this discounted cropped pair instead.)
Buy It: Booty Boost Leggings, $55,
$110, spanx.com
Spanx Bike Shorts
Count Busy Philipps, Whitney Port, and Shape’s own Marietta Alessi among the fans of Spanx camel-toe-free bike shorts. The trendy style not only looks great, but feels amazing, too, thanks to a flexible fit and high-waisted design. Say hello to the perfect summer leggings alternative—that's also 50 percent off!
Buy It: Spanx Faux Leather Printed Bike Shorts, $34,
$68, spanx.com
Spanx Impact Sports Bra
Push-up bras aren't the only thing grabbing stars’ attention—the brand’s medium-impact sports bra has also been spotted on Kelsea Ballerini. And this supportive style has a little secret: It doubles as a swimsuit, thanks to a unique fabric that’s resistant to chlorine and salt water. Snag the top for 50 percent off in three colorways.
Buy It: Spanx Medium Impact Sports Bra, $29,
$58, spanx.com
