This Celeb-Loved Shapewear Brand Has a Swimwear Line That'll Make You Feel Confident This Summer
Is it just me, or has your Instagram feed also been taken over by photos of friends, colleagues, and celebrities lounging on a tropical beach somewhere? It feels like the world has finally opened up and everyone is jetting off to the Caribbean or Mediterranean to bask in the sun, feel sand between their toes, and GTFO after a year and a half of quarantine.
If you're over being under house arrest and starting to think about where you're going to travel first this summer - whether it's swinging in a hammock in Tulum or hitting your local beach or pool - you probably could use a fresh swimsuit. And while not everyone is completely comfortable baring it all in swimwear, Spanx founder Sara Blakely is supporting women at any age who want to rock a bikini.
The 50-year-old mom of four released a viral video on Instagram (filmed by her 11-year-old son) in response to a Family Feud clip in which Steve Harvey poses the question to a contestant, "At what age does a woman kiss her bikini goodbye?" Brace yourself: The winning answer was age 40 (!). Blakely took to Instagram, dancing around in a teal two-piece, and argued in her post, "You should feel empowered and beautiful and confident to wear a bikini at any age." (Related: The Best Swimsuits for Literally Every Body)
While Blakely's video was the perfect clap back to society's idea of when a woman should retire her two-piece - and her confidence and attitude were front and center - the teal bikini top and bottom from Spanx stole the show. "And @Spanx happens to make the most flattering bikinis, one pieces, and sun shirts… I live in them during the summer. Our swim collection is simple and classic and as always… made with lots of love," Blakely continued.
In the market for a new suit for all your outdoor adventures? Take a cue from Blakely, and check out the reimagined Spanx swim collection, which recently launched new colorways perfect for summer. The line is non-shaping (so you won't feel totally restricted), made with UPF 50+ to protect from the sun, and is saltwater- and chlorine-resistant. (If you want something more budget-friendly, add one of these under-$40 swimsuits from Amazon to your shopping cart.)
And what's more, Spanx has a fan club of celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner, Busy Philipps, and Jessica Alba - so you know you'll be in good company sporting the brand. Keep scrolling for the best Spanx swimsuits - from flattering bikinis and sexy one-pieces to modest swim skirts and protective rash guards.
Related Items
Spanx Swim Triangle Top
Designed with stay-put pads, UPF protection, and a chlorine- and saltwater-resistant fabric, this bikini top also has a nice upgrade: a fully adjustable back-slide instead of loose ties that always give way to awkward tan lines. (Related: This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand Created My New Favorite Sports Bra)
Spanx Classic Swim Brief
This flattering, high-waisted bikini bottom has just enough booty coverage with its double-layer fabric - and yet also ensures you don't get any annoying fabric bulging around the crotch and leg areas. And just like Spanx's bikini top, this bottom also has built-in UPF 50+ and is resistant to fading from saltwater and pool chemicals.
Spanx Classic Swim One Piece
Switch up your bikini with this sexy one-piece Spanx swimsuit. It has all the tech features the brand's two-piece boasts, plus removable, quick-drying bra cups and convertible straps that can be worn two ways when you feel like changing things up.
Spanx Swim Convertible Bra
Inspired by the brand's best-selling Bra-llelujah! bra, this swim bra delivers comfort and style in one supportive design. Made to function like a bra and bikini, it's quick-drying, adjustable (with convertible straps), won't fade in the sun or water, and has underwire to keep your boobs in place. (You can also pair this bra with Spanx's comfy workout thong.)
Spanx Classic Swim Bikini
Your classic bikini bottom, this baby offers just enough coverage for your bum and has minimalist sides for perfect tan lines. It's comfortable, won't dig into your hips, has built-in UPF protection, and is resistant to chlorine and saltwater. (Just remember: Even though it has UPF 50+ in the fabric, it doesn't mean you can skip sunscreen.)
Spanx Swim Transformation Tube
Cute enough to wear outside of the water, this swim skirt can take you straight from the pool or beach to lunch. Slip it on over your favorite bikini bottom or one-piece and adjust the ruching and ties on the side to shorten it. (If you love the swim skirt, then you might also be into this athletic skort for everything from workouts to errands to pool lounging.)
Spanx Long Sleeve Swim Shirt
When you plan to be out on the water all day surfing, boating, or fishing, and need a little extra protection from the sun, look to this rash guard. The long sleeves and addition of UPF 50+ shield you from the sun, the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dries quickly, and the material is also anti-microbial and anti-odor to keep stink at bacteria and bay.
Spanx Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra
The great thing about this piece is that it doubles as a sports bra and bikini top, since it's chlorine- and saltwater-resistant. Not to mention, it has a dig-free construction, is breathable, has built-in cups for added support, and is made for medium-impact workouts, such as cycling or HIIT. (Related: I Love This Celeb-Obsessed Spanx Workout Set So Much, I Wear It Twice a Week)
Spanx Adjustable High-Rise Swim Brief
Boasting all the same great specs as Spanx's other swim bottoms, this high-rise bikini bottom also has adjustable side ruching so you can customize it to suit your style.
Spanx Sunshine Shorts
You'll want to live in these shorts all summer, thanks to their relaxed fit, comfy four-way stretch fabric, and easy, pull-on design. Plus, they're breathable, quick-drying, and are designed to be longer in the back for more coverage. Choose from eight different solids and patterns. (Related: These Workout Shorts Will Change Your Mind About Exercising In Shorts)