I Own More Than 40 Sports Bras, But This Celeb-Approved Pick Tops the List
My dirty little secret is that I own way too many workout clothes — and I don't mean that in a cute-sy way. I mean, quite literally, that I have at least two giant woven baskets filled to the brim with all the leggings, sports bras, and tanks that my heart could ever desire. And unlike my parents, I play favorites. When I find a workout set that I love or a pair of leggings that hug my body to perfection, I wear it on repeat. And the item that I'm currently obsessed with is the Alo Yoga Real Bra Tank (Buy It, $72, aloyoga.com).
As a self-proclaimed sports bra snob, I often struggle to find designs that meet all of my picky criteria. I like to feel supported and slightly compressed, but I also hate when my bra feels like a cage. My favorite designs are long-lined with fabric under the bust for extra coverage. And buttery soft material that hugs the body without feeling stiff is yet another must-have. As a result, very few bras meet my expectations, but Alo Yoga's design manages to surpass them. (BTW, this Spanx bra is another one of my favorites.)
Technically categorized as a tank with a built-in bra, the sleek v-neck top has racerback straps that give your chest an extra lift. Made with the brand's signature Airbrush fabric — also used in these Jennifer Garner-approved leggings — it's moisture-wicking to keep your body dry during high-intensity workouts (and that's coming from a super sweater). Like many bras, it also has removable soft cups that let you personalize the amount of coverage, especially for lighter colorways like white.
After owning the top for almost a year, I can attest that it works for a wide variety of activities including planking in a [solidcore class], biking in my neighborhood, or lounging in my living room. Not only do I love the way it feels and looks, but I also receive compliments whenever I wear it out and about. In fact, I've even influenced several friends to purchase it. (Here's another product that I convinced all my coworkers to buy.)
Luckily, the tank comes in tons of colorways, so we don't have to match. Right now shoppers have a choice of 12 shades, but Alo Yoga switches up the color options seasonally. That's why you might have seen celebs like January Jones wearing the sports bra in shades not available on Alo Yoga's site. (Luckily, Kendall Jenner's bright green colorway is still in stock.)
While there's plenty to love about the design, I'll confess my one complaint. The Real Bra Tank is only available in sizes XS to XL — but with a design this good I want everyone to be able to wear it. And I'm not the only one: The XL is sold out in basically every color. (FYI, I wear a size large, 36C).
Perhaps my biggest testament to this sports bra is that it's one of my favorites despite owning more than 40 different designs. It's proof that when you invest in something good, you wear it constantly. And that you should maybe buy multiples.