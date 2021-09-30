My dirty little secret is that I own way too many workout clothes — and I don't mean that in a cute-sy way. I mean, quite literally, that I have at least two giant woven baskets filled to the brim with all the leggings, sports bras, and tanks that my heart could ever desire. And unlike my parents, I play favorites. When I find a workout set that I love or a pair of leggings that hug my body to perfection, I wear it on repeat. And the item that I'm currently obsessed with is the Alo Yoga Real Bra Tank (Buy It, $72, aloyoga.com).