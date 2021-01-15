Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The best sports bra for runners are super supportive (read: zero bounce), comfortable, and can handle sweat. These picks check all the boxes and offer great options for those with larger boobs.

Like hunting down the perfect pair of running sneakers, finding the right sports bra for running can be quite a journey. Not just for those hitting up marathons or working on their PR, but novice runners also need the right gear to build up their base pace. Unfortunately, that low-impact sports bra you rock for yoga or Pilates just isn't going to cut it when out running; you need a sports bra that caters to a more high-intensity workout. The best sports bras for runners are super supportive (read: zero bounce), comfortable, and can handle sweat.

When shopping for a sports bra for running, first consider which type of style will offer you the most support. While crop top designs are typically made with compressive fabric to keep everything in place, they tend to favor women with smaller cup sizes (A-C); they can also be a slight pain to get on and off since you usually have to pull them over your head. If you have larger breasts, you may want to opt for an encapsulated bra, which offers more support, since it's designed with two separate cups, much like everyday bras. These types of sports bras are easier to take on and off because they normally have bra clasps or a front zipper. (Related: These Are the Absolute Best Sports Bras for Large Breasts, According to Customer Reviews)

Weigh whether you want to go with a wireless bra or something with underwires, as well as if you prefer molding or padding. While the idea of wires poking into your skin during a run sounds less than ideal, sports bras with underwires actually offer additional support — especially for those with larger boobs — and can give you a comfy boost during high-impact activities and a more flattering shape (translation: no uni-boob). If you prefer a more natural fit, opt for a sports bra with removable padding; if you prefer a more modest fit, opt for molded cups so you don't have to worry about visible nipples when it's cold.

Keep in mind that your running sports bra needs to feel secure, and be effective at holding your breasts in place. Bouncing or jiggling can not only be painful and distracting but can actually lead to tissue damage, too. The fit should be snug, but not too tight that it causes chafing or restricts your breathing. One method to use when picking out a sports bra is to make sure you can fit two fingers-width beneath the band, which ensures you have adequate room to move. Pro tip: Whether you're trying the sports bra on in a fitting room of a store or in the comfort of your home, test it out by jumping around to make sure the band doesn't ride up or you don't experience spillage over the top. (Related: How to Choose the Perfect Sports Bra)

The good news is athletic brands have upped their sports bra game in recent years. You can find styles packed with technical details, including seamless designs to keep chafing at bay and sweat-wicking fabrics to keep you cool and dry. While some sports bras from name brands might be more costly, there are plenty of affordable options that are just as good and won't break the bank.

The search is over — shop the 12 best sports bras for running below that will accommodate every budget.

Under Armour Eclipse High-Impact Front Zip Sports Bra

This sleek sports bra is specifically constructed for high-impact activities including running, but the zip front closure is the most enticing feature. For those who loathe pulling a sports bra on and off, especially when it's drenched in sweat and sticking to your body, the sweet relief of a quick unzip to remove is undeniable. And if you're worried about this bra flying open mid-stride, the zipper locks into place, so it won't budge. Soft, breathable cups lined in the brand's SpeedForm mesh offer extra support, coverage, and wicking capabilities. The thick and adjustable criss-cross straps at the back also add security and support.

A daily runner with a 38D chest shared why she is a fan of this bra: "'I like a tight fit, so no bounce. It took me years to find the right fit. Something that doesn't make my breasts look pointy like I just stepped out of a Madonna video. I normally do not like cups because of the shape it makes or you'll wash the bra and find it dislodged in the dryer. But these cups are sewn into the bra at the seams. No weird stitching causing lines to appear mid-breast. All comfort. No bounce."

Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra

A high-support bra made just for those long PR-breaking runs — how can you resist? Mesh panels combine with quick-drying materials for breathability and ultimate airflow. Thoughtfully-placed seams, thick shoulder straps, and the compressive fabric help to keep you focused on the road (or treadmill belt) ahead and not on chafing or boob bounce. This bra is non-padded for a more natural fit and has separated molded cups for extra support and modesty. Impressively, this bra is available in cup sizes A-G.

"I am a 38E so I need a lot of support, and this is perfect for running," said a customer. "When you first put it on, it's a fairly 'normal' sports bra, but when you hook the two straps together... wow. It transforms into Super Bra. But I love that you can unhook the straps and use it for more low-impact activities, where you don't need to be strapped in as tight. The added padding on the shoulders and behind the hook-and-eye clasp is a nice touch and it's that attention to detail from SB that I love."

Champion Spot Comfort Full-Support Sport Bra

Cardio junkies, rejoice. This sports bra for running, at a very reasonable price point, will keep your breasts in place for the entirety of your workout. The comfy fit is thanks to gel-cushioned straps that won't dig or slip and a mesh panel in the front that prevents moisture from gathering in your cleavage. Minimal padding and a scooped neckline keep your natural shape. With more than 5,000 five-star reviews and a price tag that starts at just $25, you can't beat it.

One reviewer wrote: "I’ve been searching for a bra that actually holds you in place when running. I read all the reviews and picked about 10 of the most highly reviewed bras to try. I had low expectations for this one given that it’s not a racerback and was the cheapest of the bunch. However, it’s by far the best. There is very little bounce compared to any other bra I’ve tried and it’s super supportive."

Old Navy High-Support Racerback Sports Bra

This Old Navy high-impact sports bra has already gotten the stamp of approval from one Shape writer, who said it makes her runs pain-free and is perfect for larger busts. It has padded shoulder straps, molded cups, flatlock seams, and double hook-and-eye closure in the back for a personalized fit. The mesh racerback and moisture-wicking fabric help to keep you cool and dry no matter how much you sweat.

"I love this bra!" reported another shopper. "It worked great on my run. It separates and lifts my breasts so there was less breast sweat. It fit perfectly. I ordered a cup size down from my normal bra size in sports bras. (Usually, 34D or 32DD, and I ordered a 34C.) I think it offers great support for cup size C-DD but might not for bigger than D because it is a bit low cut."

SYROKAN High-Impact Maximum Support Sports Bra

The double-layered stretch cups on this wireless bra help to absorb shock and keep bouncing to a minimum as you hit the pavement or trail. Mesh panels at the front and along the inside keep you cool and dry, while the thick straps sit securely and reduce pressure on your shoulders and back. But the real highlight of this sports bra for runners is that the straps can be adjusted for a customized fit, which also makes taking this bra on and off less of a hassle. Choose from nine versatile shades that look great layered under any tank. (Psst, one reviewer even noted how this makes for an amazing nursing sports bra since the straps adjust to allow her to drop the cup and nurse her baby before or after a run.)

"Never heard of this brand, so I was a bit skeptical," admits another. "But given the amount of money I spend on ONE brand-name sports bra, I figured it was worth the gamble. So glad I purchased this! Took it out for a 10-mile run, and it secured everything nicely with no chafing! (36DD so minimal bouncing is a priority.) Will be buying a few more to rotate!"

Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra

For those who like to run in an underwire bra, here's an option you won't want to overlook. The underwire helps to separate your girls, and actually sits on the outside of the bra to prevent rubbing and digging. The cups have a hidden inner sling in sizes G and H for added support. Although this may look like an everyday bra, the mesh back and sweat-wicking fabric guarantee it's perfect for sports and running. The hook closure makes it easy to take on and off, while the adjustable straps — which sit closer together at the back — help to minimize motion and bounce. It's so comfortable, you'll want multiple in your drawer.

"This sports bra is outstanding," shared a fan. "I am a 32H, which is an exceptionally difficult size to fit for a sports bra. Or any bra for that matter. I own 10 of these, not joking. They are worth every penny… I am finally able to engage in high-impact workouts. The total full-coverage, stay-put straps, exoskeleton underwire, and sturdy construction all serve to prevent bounce. I have run a 5k, do bouncy spin cycling, and high impact plyometric workouts, and am totally satisfied with this bras performance."

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit Sports Bra

This running sports bra is made of a compressive fabric that provides stretch and support, so you don't experience bounce but also don't feel totally restricted. The racerback shape hugs your body and allows your arms to pump freely. The soft, seamless design won't irritate you and the molded cups are subtle, keeping distractions to a minimum and that self-assured spirit to a maximum. FYI, those who purchased this bra noted that it's better for smaller busts. (Related: This Strappy Sports Bra Didn't Chafe—Even During a 45-Mile Run Across the Serengeti)

One reviewer wrote: "Really love this bra. Took it out for a 4-mile run and felt supported but not constricted. The band really does a good job of supporting without being too tight. No chaffing whatsoever. Not sore on the shoulders. Love that there’s no removable pads to deal with, just the bra. Pretty easy to get on and off."

Brooks Running Dare Crossback Run Bra

A streamlined design sets this sports bra apart from the rest. Molded cups support breasts and limit bounce during runs. While it's a pull-over your head style, the criss-cross strap makes the task an easier one than racerbacks. That flat-lay seams and hidden lower band prevent chafing and keep the bra smooth against your skin. And strategically placed vents along the back band keep things breezy.

"I took this bra on a real test run for the first time: 20 miles," reported a shopper. "I figured if it was as good as I'd heard, it'd be fine. And it was beyond fine! I never noticed, felt, or had to adjust while on the run at all. Plus, it doesn't completely flatten my chest, so it moves well and looks great. So breathable and light! I'll be getting another color of these."

Moving Comfort Maia

Known for its killer sports bras, this is one of Moving Comfort's top-rated styles. Taking design seriously, the running brand tested this style in a lab and found that it reduces bounce by 65 percent. The full-coverage cut has encapsulated cups to directly support each breast, an underwire that gives you the lift and feel of an everyday bra, and adjustable, padded straps that won't dig into your shoulders blades.

"Finding a sports bra that allows a woman to keep her normal female form but also that supports and doesn't weaken over time, continued use, and typical body changes can be hard," said a marathon runner. "But the Maia is one of them! It's my go-to sports bra — the only one I currently wear. They are long-lasting and extremely supportive and flattering. I found them a long time ago when I was at a retail type tradeshow for a half marathon I was running and I've not looked back."

Athleta Ultimate Bra A-C

If a simple, no-fuss silhouette is what you're on the hunt for, look no further. Made for training, HIIT workouts, and runs, this sports bra is made of recycled nylon that's compressive, breathable, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying. The racerback and cut out at the back offers additional airflow and mobility. Wear this on its own or layer under a strappy tank for a pulled-together activewear look when hitting the streets.

"I love this sports bra!" shared a customer. "I loved the first one I bought and quickly ordered another. It fits true to size. It is great for running. It is a "classic" sports bra, but very cute with the cut out in the back."

Panache Ultimate High Impact Underwire Sports Bra

Lingerie companies that cater to larger chested women produce excellent sports bras for DDs and up. This one from Panache is an excellent example since it's an encapsulated cup bra that reduces bounce by 83 percent. Smooth, flat seams and cushioning on the band eliminates chafing, while adjustable straps that convert into a racerback make this a versatile sports bra you can wear with any top. With inclusive sizing up to a J cup, all women can be active without worrying about their girls.

One reviewer wrote: "Best bra ever. I am a 38E, and a runner, so you can imagine that finding a sports bra is tough for me. This bra is amazing! Keeps everything in place without squishing me down. And the bra is so comfortable, I've started to wear it as an everyday bra. I don't tug and pull all day and it's great!"

Title Nine Cuz She Says So Underwire Sports Bra

This underwire sports bra for running features adjustable straps, hook-and-eye closure at the back, breathable mesh panels, and seam-free, moisture-wicking cups — which combined delivers performance, comfort, and stability. Best for fuller C and D cup runners, this bra offers amazing support for high-impact activities, running being high up on that list. Reviewers also mention that not only is it great for running, but it's also their go-to for walking, hiking, biking, training, and HIIT classes.