This $19 Sports Bra-Tank Hybrid Has More Than 13,000 Five-Star Reviews
Let's face it: finding a comfortable, well-fitting sports bra (nevermind a regular, old underwire bra) is no easy task. After all, it should be equal parts structured for support and flexible so it doesn't dig into the skin. And that's just the basic criteria. With the ongoing pandemic and nearly universal athleisure WFH uniform, many people are requiring even more from their sports bras. Now you also need them to keep their elasticity after countless hours of wear (and re-wear). Needless to say, finding an A+ sports bra that meets all these prerequisites and doesn't cost a fortune is easier said than done.
This should help: The Lemedy Padded Sports Bra (Buy It, starting at $19, amazon.com) has racked up more than 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for its next-level comfort, convenience, and versatility. Apparently, this budget-friendly sports bra is, in the words of one rave reviewer, "Lululemon-quality without the price tag." And while that description might be enough for you to add all of the colors to your Amazon cart, there's so much more about this sports bra to love. (Related: Shoppers Just Sleuthed Another Lululemon Dupe On Amazon — and It’s Only $22)
The Lemedy Padded Sports Bra is cut from a stretchy, breathable nylon-spandex fabric blend that glides over skin and cradles — vs. cuts into — curves. And the material is also soft AF and sweat-wicking, so you can stay cool and comfy throughout even the toughest of workouts. What's more, the sports bra, which feels like smooth cotton to the touch, features a handy pull-on closure, making it super easy to throw on and off. It also features removable pads for customizing your look and feel. Because of its skinny straps and longline style, this bra can also moonlight as a fitness top, casual or going-out tank, or base layer. Simply put: This item can very well be the perfect companion to your favorite high-waisted jeans and cropped cardigan.
Just take it from this Amazon reviewer: "The built-in bra and pads are great so you can just throw this on with a pair of jeans, shorts, or leggings for the warmer weather and go. I also wear it for working out and it keeps everything in place."
The Lemedy Padded Sports Bra comes in essentially every color of the rainbow, including goes-with-everything neutrals, earthy greens and browns, majestic jewel tones, and bold brights. Available in bra sizes A-C (reviewers recommend sizing up), the sports bra delivers "light support," making it a particularly great option for, say, yoga or "everyday use," according to the brand's description. Just because it's designed for lower impact activities, doesn't mean you can't give it a go for more intense workout sessions. After all, many shoppers rave about how the sports bra "holds everything in" and one customer goes as far as to say that it's "not flimsy at all and holds the girls up nicely."
Looks and feels like high-quality sports bras and but does way less damage to my bank account? I'll take two, thanks. (Up next: The 6 Best Lululemon Dupes You Can Score On Amazon)