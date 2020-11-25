The Lemedy Padded Sports Bra is cut from a stretchy, breathable nylon-spandex fabric blend that glides over skin and cradles — vs. cuts into — curves. And the material is also soft AF and sweat-wicking, so you can stay cool and comfy throughout even the toughest of workouts. What's more, the sports bra, which feels like smooth cotton to the touch, features a handy pull-on closure, making it super easy to throw on and off. It also features removable pads for customizing your look and feel. Because of its skinny straps and longline style, this bra can also moonlight as a fitness top, casual or going-out tank, or base layer. Simply put: This item can very well be the perfect companion to your favorite high-waisted jeans and cropped cardigan.