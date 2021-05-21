This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand Created My New Favorite Sports Bra
You know when a brand is so good, it slowly takes over your wardrobe? Well, that’s been my experience with Spanx. The female-owned company is responsible for my favorite workout thongs, comfiest jeans, and even my go-to socks. There really isn’t anything Spanx can’t do — just ask Kourtney Kardashian, Oprah, or Jennifer Garner. And now there’s another accolade to add to the list: my new favorite sports bra.
Okay, yes, I’m way less exciting than the aforementioned A-listers. But my knowledge of sports bras runs deep: I’ve hunted down the best options for big boobs and spent nearly a decade developing my idea of the perfect fit. My fine-tuned criteria include compression but no squish, support but no push-up lift, and, most importantly, absolutely no hook-and-clasp closures. Yep, a real-life needle in a haystack. (Related: This Workout Is So Good, I Wear It Twice a Week)
These requirements have made it pretty much impossible for a sports bra to get a perfect rating from me. So when Spanx sent over its newest launch, the Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra (Buy It, $68, spanx.com), my expectations were low — even if I do love the brand. Let’s just say, I’ve never been so happy to be proven wrong.
My first impression of the racerback bra was that it was cute. The straps were thick enough to offer plenty of support but fell into a deep v-neck cut that you rarely see in high-impact activewear. The seaming was minimal and modern, a clean look that wouldn’t look out of place with a trendy skort or biker shorts. (Here are 14 pairs to add to your closest ASAP.)
Once on, its longline design was the perfect blend of a crop top and sports bra, hitting just below the ribcage. I immediately loved the longer cut because it allowed me to skip the extra workout tank during a packed workout class without feeling naked (especially when paired with high-waisted leggings). And unlike other longline designs, it didn’t bunch up under my boobs whenever I moved, thanks to the extra-wide under-bust band.
Equally important, the sports bra gave my boobs a slight lift without putting them at chin height like encapsulated cups often do. It was the most flattering version of support that I’ve worn in a long time, and I spent way too long in my solidcore class later that day checking myself out in the mirror (hey, honesty).
Although Spanx only recommends the bra for medium-impact workouts, I bravely decided to wear it to an early morning outdoor HIIT class a few weeks into ownership. My C cups didn’t bounce during burpees or jump squats, and the breathable fabric allowed plenty of airflow even as the temperature rose. It was confirmation the sports bra really could be worn for anything, including a dip in the ocean or pool (the fabric is chlorine- and salt water-resistant!). Plus, the sweat-wicking fabric dried quickly after class.
Perhaps the greatest testament I can give the new longline sports bra from Spanx is that, even though I already own way too much activewear, I still want to buy it in all three colorways. While I’ve resisted so far, I don’t expect you to do the same. Luckily, it’s fully in-stock in sizes XS to 2X — and completely ready to drop in your cart. Just don’t blame me when you’re equally obsessed.