Perhaps the greatest testament I can give the new longline sports bra from Spanx is that, even though I already own way too much activewear, I still want to buy it in all three colorways. While I’ve resisted so far, I don’t expect you to do the same. Luckily, it’s fully in-stock in sizes XS to 2X — and completely ready to drop in your cart. Just don’t blame me when you’re equally obsessed.