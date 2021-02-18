Nothing can ruin a rigorous boxing or HIIT workout like an ill-fitting sports bra that requires constant readjustment. Well that, and a surprise extra round of burpees. If you often find yourself distracted during your sweat session due to a sports bra that's either too loose or too constricting, look to the Wacoal Sports Underwire Bra (Buy It, $68, wacoal-america.com).
The sports bra was specifically designed for high-impact workouts that incorporate a lot of bouncing and sweating — in fact, shoppers who used to double up on bras for their workouts can now get through class with just this single layer. The key is the two-ply fabric cups and unique outer underwire that are made to keep your chest supported and securely in place, without rubbing or irritating your skin.
If reading "underwire" and "sports bra" in the same sentence is leaving you skeptical, shoppers are quick to report this is the "the most comfortable and flattering sports bra [they've] ever tried" and it provides great coverage without "squishing" your chest down.
Along with keeping you supported, the sports bra also has a mesh back and moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you dry and cool throughout your workout. And you can kiss annoying straps goodbye: The bra features close-set adjustable straps that won't slip or slide down, no matter how sweaty you get.
While the sports bra is technically made for activity, plenty of reviewers are opting to wear it all the time because they love the cozy fit. One fan noted that they rock it for heavy-impact workouts, but also wear it as an everyday option and while playing with their kids. And unlike other flimsier bras on the market, this option is durable enough to last, with reviewers commenting that they've owned some styles of Wacoal bras for six-plus years.
According to reviews, this bra is worth the money for more than just the above reasons. Customers are praising the bra for its inclusive design that supports those who require a pacemaker, those who have undergone a lumpectomy, as well as those with larger breasts — it's available up to a size H with inner cup slings for additional support. Shoppers who have experienced weight fluctuations also swear by the adaptability of the style.
"Love this athletic bra," wrote one reviewer. "I have a pacemaker. This bra supports it as well as my breasts. It's the only bra on the market that does."
Another writes: "I have been wearing this bra exclusively for several years, and it's the best bra. I had a lumpectomy, altering the size of one breast, and this bra fits great. I wear a 32G and this bra gives great support, is comfortable, and stands up to frequent washing."