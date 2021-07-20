5 Activewear Sets That Are Actually Worth Buying, According to People Who Work Out for a Living
If you follow fitness influencers on social media, you've probably ogled their seemingly endless wardrobes — who wouldn't want to have the perfect sports bra and leggings for every occasion? But the truth is, even if you had access to all the activewear in the world, you'd probably stick to a handful of tried-and-true looks. According to Elizabeth Endres and Dale Borchiver, founders of Instagram account Sweats & the City, that's exactly the case.
Endres and Borchiver have amassed a following of more than 100,000 with their punchy reviews of fitness classes. Along the way, they've discovered that quality is always better than quantity, especially when it comes to clothing. A moment scrolling through their feed brings that principal to light. The pair wears many of the same pieces on repeat, and they often swap amongst themselves. The moral of the story? Investing in a few splurge-worthy items will pay dividends more than a closet full of things you only *sort of* like.
For more proof that their philosophy works, look no further: Endres and Borchiver showed Shape five of their all-time favorite workout outfits, and their explanations prove every price tag is warranted. Keep scrolling to learn what makes each pick a must-buy. (Related: These Peloton Seat Cushions Make Any Bike More Comfortable)
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Sets
"Beyond Yoga's Spacedye sets are some of our absolute favorites," Endres and Borchiver explain. "We love how comfortable the leggings are — they're truly a buttery dream." Endres wears one such set in a recent Instagram post. Her exact sports bra is almost sold out, but the Slim Racerback Bra (Buy It, $58, beyondyoga.com) is made from the same great material. Meanwhile, her Walk and Talk High-Waisted Capri Leggings (Buy It, $88, beyondyoga.com) are still available. Both women say you'll want to wear them "from Pilates to brunch and beyond."
Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings
These leggings are so versatile, they constitute an outfit in and of themselves. "We have been rocking Spanx for years," Endres and Borchiver say. "If you're looking for leggings with great tummy control, look no further than the Look At Me Now Leggings (Buy It, $68, spanx.com). These will hug you in all the right places, even on your most bloated day!" Pair the moisture-wicking leggings with your favorite Spanx bra, or go the minimalist route and opt for what's already in your closet. (Related: This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand Created My New Favorite Sports Bra)
Year of Ours Ribbed Veronica Legging and Curve Bra
According to Endres and Borchiver, Year of Ours is the low-key athleisure label you need on your radar. "The Ribbed Veronica Legging (Buy It, $105, bandier.com) and matching Ribbed Curve Bra (Buy It, $68, bandier.com) are such a fun way to brighten your wardrobe," they say. They love the leggings' V-shaped waist and add that the lightly-lined bralette "really elevates the look." The brand's lavender colorway bears a striking resemblance to the sold-out hue worn by the duo.
Alo Wellness Bra and High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Endres and Borchiver call Alo's Wellness Bra (Buy It, $62, aloyoga.com) and High-Waist Airbrush Legging (Buy It, $82, aloyoga.com) a "must-have set." They note that the bra "fits like a dream," while the leggings are "super flattering and give the appearance of longer legs," staying put through even the sweatiest workouts. The look can be purchased as a set in a lavender-blush color, but if you'd like to grab Borchiver's exact white pieces, you can buy them separately for the same price. (Related: Amazon Shoppers Are Comparing This Adorable $30 Workout Set to Gymshark)
Free People Movement Good Karma 3-Style Bundle
"We can't get enough of our Free People Movement sets, and this Good Karma 3-Style Bundle (Buy It, $168, freepeople.com) has everything you need," the pair says. The set includes the matching bra and high-waisted leggings seen on Borchiver, plus a pair of bike shorts reviewers call "the most flattering." The bra and shorts are even made with SPF 30 protection in their fabric. Borchiver's Cactus Flower color is nearly sold out, but three other versatile options are still in stock.
