5 Activewear Sets That Are Actually Worth Buying, According to People Who Work Out for a Living

These leggings are so versatile, they constitute an outfit in and of themselves. "We have been rocking Spanx for years," Endres and Borchiver say. "If you're looking for leggings with great tummy control, look no further than the Look At Me Now Leggings (Buy It, $68, spanx.com). These will hug you in all the right places, even on your most bloated day!" Pair the moisture-wicking leggings with your favorite Spanx bra, or go the minimalist route and opt for what's already in your closet. (Related: This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand Created My New Favorite Sports Bra)