Jennifer Aniston Called These Leggings a "Fitness Staple"—and They're On Major Sale Right Now
The best-selling leggings are part of Sweaty Betty’s huge Summer Sale that just kicked off today.
You might have reserved the Fourth of July for watching fireworks and eating popsicles, but it’s quietly become your best chance to shop tons of summer sales. Brands like Vionic, Nutribullet, and Old Navy have all launched summer sales ahead of the holiday weekend—and even British activewear brand Sweaty Betty joined the celebration.
The celeb-adored company kicked off its week-long Summer Sale today with up to 50 percent off select products. Prices are slashed on hundreds of cute items—including sports bras, swimwear, and tank tops—but one markdown stands out from the rest: Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Leggings (Buy It, $93,
$135, sweatybetty.com).
The sleek performance leggings are not only one of Sweaty Betty’s best-selling styles, but they also previously earned a spot on Jennifer Aniston’s list of “fitness staples.” Aniston told InStyle last fall that she was “loving” the pair—and from the product specs, it’s obvious why. (Psst… This Is How Jennifer Aniston Trains In Just 10 Minutes.)
The high-waisted style is made from a super lightweight fabric that’s thin enough to wear even in the summer (especially in the capri length or shorter 7/8 crop). But just because the style is breathable doesn’t mean it’s unsupportive or totally see-through. The design still has a second-skin fit and promises to be 80 percent squat-proof. (Note: If you want a pair that's even more squat-proof, try their Power Leggings, some of which are actually on sale right now for just $50!)
And it doesn’t stop there: The leggings have multiple pockets (including side pockets large enough for a smartphone and a zip pocket for keys on the waistband) as well as an adjustable drawstring waistband that promises a no-slip fit. Plus, there’s even built-in UV 50+ sun protection for long summer days spent hiking and kayaking. (Related: These UPF Clothes Will Protect Your Skin During Any Outdoor Activity)
Basically, everyone needs to put multiple pairs of these Aniston-approved leggings into their carts ASAP—or at least before July 5 when Sweaty Betty’s Summer Sale officially ends. Luckily, there are a handful of fun prints to choose from starting at just $67. Happy Fourth of July, indeed.
Buy It: Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Leggings, $93, $135, sweatybetty.com
$135, sweatybetty.com
