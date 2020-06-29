Jennifer Aniston Called These Leggings a "Fitness Staple"—and They're On Major Sale Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You might have reserved the Fourth of July for watching fireworks and eating popsicles, but it’s quietly become your best chance to shop tons of summer sales. Brands like Vionic, Nutribullet, and Old Navy have all launched summer sales ahead of the holiday weekend—and even British activewear brand Sweaty Betty joined the celebration.

The high-waisted style is made from a super lightweight fabric that’s thin enough to wear even in the summer (especially in the capri length or shorter 7/8 crop). But just because the style is breathable doesn’t mean it’s unsupportive or totally see-through. The design still has a second-skin fit and promises to be 80 percent squat-proof. (Note: If you want a pair that's even more squat-proof, try their Power Leggings, some of which are actually on sale right now for just $50!)

And it doesn’t stop there: The leggings have multiple pockets (including side pockets large enough for a smartphone and a zip pocket for keys on the waistband) as well as an adjustable drawstring waistband that promises a no-slip fit. Plus, there’s even built-in UV 50+ sun protection for long summer days spent hiking and kayaking. (Related: These UPF Clothes Will Protect Your Skin During Any Outdoor Activity)

Basically, everyone needs to put multiple pairs of these Aniston-approved leggings into their carts ASAP—or at least before July 5 when Sweaty Betty’s Summer Sale officially ends. Luckily, there are a handful of fun prints to choose from starting at just $67. Happy Fourth of July, indeed.