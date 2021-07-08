This Fitness Headband Is the Only Thing That Keeps My Curly Hair In Check During Workouts
I've always been a pretty active person. Yet, as someone who's been into fitness for years, I've struggled with one thing: finding a headband that can keep my thick curly hair in check. Almost all of the headbands I've put to the test have glided right off my head a few minutes into my sweat sessions. It even got to the point where I was wearing bulky headphones just to hold my headbands in place, which made it hard to focus on my workouts. When I came across the Temple Tape Headband (Buy It, $9, amazon.com), which Amazon reviewers swear "stays put," I knew I had to give it a shot.
Just so you know, I have a 4a curl pattern, which means they are tight and thick with a ton of volume. Needless to say, picking up my hair isn't always the easiest task, and finding headbands that have enough stretch and stay put (keeping my thick curls out of the way) has proved to be near impossible. But, the Temple Tape Headband looked to be promising as soon as I removed it from its packaging. (Related: The 8 Best Head Wraps and Sleep Bonnets to Protect Your Hair at Night)
For starters, the band itself is very wide and even covers some of my forehead, which helps prevent sweat from falling into my eyes. Plus, the material is stretchy with just the right amount of compression and grip. The Temple Tape brand also notes that the sweat-wicking technology in the headband can absorb moisture up to eight times faster than regular cotton, keeping you comfortable and dry while exercising.
Buy It: Temple Tape Headband, $9, amazon.com
The headband is incredibly versatile and can be used for any type of workout, including HIIT, Pilates, boxing, cycling, and more. This is all thanks to its "stay put" design and the fact that it can fit underneath different types of headgear (think: your bike, ski, skateboarding, softball, and hockey helmets) without bunching or budging an inch. You can also wear it under a cap, turban, head scarf, and even a wig to keep hair out of your face and your head cool. What's more, construction workers, cooks, and athletes have all raved about the headband, proving just how useful it is for workouts and beyond.
Apart from fitting comfortably around my curls and staying put, the headband retains its shape, which speaks to the quality — surprising for something priced under $10. I love it so much that I now own three of the Temple Tape Headbands. They've withstood countless washings and wearings and I haven't had any issues since buying them three months ago. (Related: The Best Workout Material for Activewear Performance)
And I'm not the only fan — more than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Temple Tape Headband five-star ratings. Other curly hair users, like me, have even said that it's worth the purchase, with one claiming that it "holds back my big curly hair" for workouts.
One reviewer wrote: "I have a hard time with headbands slipping up from the base of my skull and sliding up my forehead. This one stays where I put it, even during cardio with a lot of jumping and up and down (like burpees)."
"I wore it to my martial arts class and it is AMAZING. It stays in place and it's soft and smooth. I'm so impressed it didn't move at all or give me a headache," said another.
For only $9, I was able to snag a curl-friendly fitness headband that finally worked for my hair type and my workouts. The consensus from Amazon shoppers is that this is a headband that truly "stays put," so if you've been struggling with keeping your curls out of the way or simple want to prevent sweat from dripping into your eyess while exercising, snap it up ASAP.