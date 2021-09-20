The Best Tennis Skirts for Serving the Trend On and Off the Court

Luckily, this trend is for everyone — regardless if you're in it for the aesthetics or actually playing tennis — and it can be a styled an endless number of ways. You can lean in and go full-prep with a fitted polo and visor (also trending) or take the athleisure route and rock it with a coordinating sports bra, sporty socks, and statement kicks for a cool monochromatic look. In addition to the traditional pleated versions, tennis skirts are available in an array of modern colors, prints, lengths, and extended sizing. (Related: Madison Keys On Why You Need to Be Watching Women's Tennis)