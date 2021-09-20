The Best Tennis Skirts for Serving the Trend On and Off the Court
Summer may be coming to an end but its hottest fashion item, the tennis skirt is a trend you can keep wearing into early fall. Thanks to Gen Z's obsession with 'Tenniscore,' a preppy sport-inspired aesthetic, the pleated mini is back as an everyday staple that feels more modern than ever.
The trend took off this summer on TikTok with stars like Kendall Jenner and content creator Tinx posing in Alo Yoga's regularly sold-out Varsity (Buy It, $68, aloyoga.com) and Match Point (Buy It, $64, aloyoga.com) skirts. The overwhelming popularity of tennis champion Naomi Osaka, who rocks elevated looks while serving aces — and speaking out about athletes' mental health — has also contributed. All that said, there's a solid chance you've been seeing the court-side vibes all over your timeline.
Luckily, this trend is for everyone — regardless if you're in it for the aesthetics or actually playing tennis — and it can be a styled an endless number of ways. You can lean in and go full-prep with a fitted polo and visor (also trending) or take the athleisure route and rock it with a coordinating sports bra, sporty socks, and statement kicks for a cool monochromatic look. In addition to the traditional pleated versions, tennis skirts are available in an array of modern colors, prints, lengths, and extended sizing. (Related: Madison Keys On Why You Need to Be Watching Women's Tennis)
Another bonus? Thanks to tennis skirts' technical fabric and under-skirt coverage (no flashing risk!), it really makes sense for those days that you're on-the-go and need to throw on something light and breezy compared to tight bike shorts or leggings.
Check out different versions of this athletic classic for every occasion, fit, and activity level so you can serve some serious style goals. Game, set, shop!
The Best Tennis Skirts for Rocking Court-Side Vibes
- Best for a Fashion Statement: Carbon 38 x Eleven by Venus Williams Printed Tennis Skirt with Built-In Shortie
- Best for Running Errands: Halara Everyday 2-in-1 Tennis Skirt
- Best for a Sweaty Match: Tory Sport Pleated Hem Tennis Skirt
- Best Amazon Tennis Skirt: Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt
- Best Playful Print: Year of Ours Splash Tennis Skort
- Best Full Leg Coverage: Athleta A Game 2-in-1 Crop skirt
- Best All-American Vibe: Recreational Habits Naomi Pleated Skirt
- Best Skirt for Heavy Duty Workouts: Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt 15″ Length
- Best Wear-All-Day Comfort: Wilson Limitless Skirt
- Best Classic Black Tennis Skirt: Nike Club Tennis Skirt
Related Items
Best for a Fashion Statement: Carbon 38 x Eleven by Venus Williams Printed Tennis Skirt with Built-In Shortie
Designed in collaboration with Venus Williams — who knows a thing or two about creating the perfect tennis skirt — this option is specifically made with a high-rise waist for extra comfort. The bold print inspired by shibori, a Japanese tie-dying technique, feels luxe enough to wear to brunch or wherever the day takes you. (Related: Tie-Dye Activewear That Will Make You Want to Bust Out the Rubber Bands)
Best for Running Errands: Halara Everyday 2-in-1 Tennis Skirt
Known for its buttery fabric, built-in tummy control, and secret pocket, this skirt's comfort is unmatched and it's available up to size 3X.
Best for a Sweaty Match: Tory Sport Pleated Hem Tennis Skirt
This skirt from luxe activewear brand Tory Sport is as classic as it gets. It's constructed with a four-way stretch fabric that's moisture wicking and quick-dry to be super comfort and give you a huge range of motion.
Best Amazon Tennis Skirt: Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt
With over 4,000 nearly 5-star Amazon reviews and twenty color options, this skirt is a best-seller. One reviewer raved "even though wear this to play tennis, I feel it is much more comfortable than most other skirts. The material on the under shorts is soft and stretchy and do not roll up. I am able to move smoothly with this skort. Thrilled with quality and look. Highly recommend!" (Related: These $15 Workout Shorts Are Amazon's Latest Gymshark Dupe)
Best Playful Print: Year of Ours Splash Tennis Skort
Thanks to a playful retro print, this skort is a serious fashion serve and looks even cuter when you match it with the coordinating Year of Ours bra (Buy It, $75, net-a-porter.com).
Best Full Leg Coverage: Athleta A Game 2-in-1 Crop skirt
Constructed from Athleta's SuperSonic fabric, this unique style is equipped with built-in leggings to protect your legs from the sun and offer extra coverage while still serving up the tennis skirt style.
Best All-American Vibe: Recreational Habits Naomi Pleated Skirt
You can't go wrong with a classic white tennis skirt. Lined with classic pleats, this is the truest version of the classic tennis uniform and will pair perfectly with cable knit sweaters come fall.
Best Skirt for Heavy Duty Workouts: Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt 15" Length
With zero pleats, this skirt is sport-forward and works for any activity from tennis to trail running without looking out of place. The longer length is ideal for more coverage on longer legs.
Best Wear-All-Day Comfort: Wilson Limitless Skirt
Equipped with a flowy mesh exterior, multiple pocket sizes, and anti-odor fabric, this is a skirt you will keep coming back to, season after season.
Best Classic Black Tennis Skirt: Nike Club Tennis Skirt
Snag this sleek Nike tennis skirt in black (with a black swoosh to boot), navy, white, or lavender. With a sneaky inside pocket, shorts that are just the right length, and a classic A-line cut, this tennis skirt is guaranteed to stay in style — and perform — for years.