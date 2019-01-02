These Animal Print Workout Clothes Are Anything But Tame
Sure you're fierce in the gym no matter what you have on, but it doesn't hurt to dress the part. And like a well-curated playlist, dressing up in your favorite pair of cheetah print leggings might help pump you up for a workout when you're lacking motivation. (Seriously, what you wear can affect your fitness performance.) Even if you normally shy away from patterns, animal prints deserve an exception. Assuming it's not a Tiger King-esque print, leopard print really can be a neutral.
Here are some of the best animal print workout clothes, whether you want to add an animal print top, leggings, sneakers, or sports bra to your closet. (Related: The 6 Best Lululemon Dupes You Can Score On Amazon)
HPE Impact Bra 2.0
With a snakeskin print and well-placed mesh paneling, this may not look like your typical sports bra. It features sweat-wicking fabric and is designed to suit high-impact exercise, so you should have no trouble wearing it during intense workouts.
Varley Kellam Bra
Behold, a sports bra that does everything you expect it to in a clay-toned zebra print. This is a medium-support option that you can pair with matching leggings.
Vapor Snakeskin Bra
Even if you were to never work out again, you'll still get plenty of use out of this animal print sports bra, which you could just as easily style outside of the gym. If you're feeling more adventurous, this bra also comes in neon green, magenta, and a fiery red.
Gymshark Adapt Animal Seamless Leggings
If you're still not 100 percent sold on animal prints, you can test the waters with this subtle interpretation from the Gymshark Adapt collection. These animal print leggings are high-waisted and seamless with ruching to accentuate your butt. (Related: Gymshark Has Officially Gone from Instagram-Favorite to Celeb-Favorite Brand)
APL Techloom Wave Sneakers
Animal print sneakers might not seem super practical, but when you think about the outfit possibilities in and out of the gym, they're a smart investment piece...right?! (Related: Shoppers Compare These $17 Ultra-Lightweight Sneakers to Walking On Clouds)
Koral Produce Cheetah Jacket
Unimpressed by a basic cheetah print? Take it a step further with metallic spots. This quilted jacket has generous side pockets and is built for warmth.
Tavi Noir Jess Grip Socks
If it's time to add more grippy socks to the rotation, stock up on this leopard print pair before booking your next barre class. Besides the rubber grips, they have a supportive arch band and are made with organic cotton. (Related: The Clever Way I Sound-Proof My At-Home Workouts)
Terez Black Cheetah Foil Sweatshirt
Introducing your new favorite sweatshirt for heading to and from the gym. The slight crop and foil cheetah detailing provide just enough detail to keep things interesting. (Related: One Pair of These Bum-Sculpting Leggings Sells Every 90 Seconds)
Year of Ours Tiger Foil Veronica Legging
Thanks to stretchy compression fabric, a V waistband, and cropped length, you can be both comfortable and super stylish in these high-rise leggings.
Old Navy Mid-Rise Tapered Jogger Pant for Women
These affordable sweats are athleisure at its finest. Throw them on for a sporty vibe no matter if you're lying around at home or running some errands. (Related: 8 Joggers You'll Love Almost As Much As Your Favorite Pair of Leggings)
Terez Pretty in Pinto Hi-Shine Leggings
Maybe you already have a few leopard print pieces and are looking for something a little more unusual. In that case, go with these leggings (and matching sports bra) featuring a pinto horse-inspired print.
Onzie High Rise Leopard Biker Short
You'll probably reach for these bike shorts a ton whether you're hitting up a studio class or heading out for coffee. They're one of the brand's bestsellers, no doubt thanks to the high waist mid-thigh cut and moisture-wicking compression fabric. (Related: 12 Stylish Bike Shorts You Can Wear Anywhere)
ASOS 4505 ski gloves in pink zebra polar fleece
These pink zebra gloves from ASOS' activewear line feature insulated fleece, so you'll look good while remaining toasty on the slopes.
Good American Cheetah Contour Legging
With a sheer curve-accentuating mesh panel down each leg, these aren't your plain, standard black leggings. They feature sculpting fabric and come in sizes 0–7 (XS–4XL).