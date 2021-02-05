Whether you're skiing, hiking, biking, running, or just having a snowball fight, getting outdoors has some serious mood-boosting benefits, according to the Texas Heart Institute. But if you're not so inclined to exercise outside (heck, even set foot outdoors) during the chillier, polar-vortex months, the right workout gear could change your mind.
Layering your clothes is definitely the key to staying warm during outdoor winter activities, and one of the most crucial items is your base layer. A compression base layer essentially hugs the body, wicking away moisture (aka sweat) while trapping in enough body heat so you can be comfortable while staying active. And Amazon shoppers have turned to the Under Armour ColdGear Mock Top (Buy It, $35, was $50, amazon.com) for motivation, comfort, and "toasty" warmth, even in sub-zero temperatures. Plus, you can get multiple colors on sale right now.
Buy It: Under Armour ColdGear Mock Top, $35, was $50, amazon.com
The lightweight Under Armour ColdGear Mock Top is made with a smooth, brushback knit material that reviewers say is "slick like satin" and feels ultra-comfortable against the skin. Not only is it soft to the touch, but it also delivers breathability and a good amount of warmth that'll make you "never want to take it off." (Related: The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings to Keep You Warm Through All Your Winter Activities)
When your body does start to warm up from getting that heart pumping, this top won't make you feel like you're drenched in sweat either, thanks to its moisture-wicking and deodorizing design. These elements work together to wick perspiration quickly and keep smelly odors at bay. Plus, with its seamless style, it will also prevent annoying (and painful) chafing. And because you can get it in multiple colors, you can alternate throughout the week, and always have a clean one on hand, even on laundry day.
What's more, a four-way stretch construction is especially popular in workout gear because it allows you to move back and forth, side to side, and really any direction you choose without any sort of restriction. Although this is a compression top, it has the same stretch built-in for maximum comfort. However, if you prefer a looser fit, shoppers suggest going up one size. That way you can still reap the warming benefits from the compression, without feeling sucked in.
This highly-rated Under Armour compression top has been called "the perfect layering piece" by Amazon shoppers for its sleek fit and ability to keep you warm without causing you to overheat. It's no wonder this long-sleeved shirt has more than 3,500 five-star ratings, securing the top spot as the number one best-seller on Amazon's list of popular sports sweatshirts and hoodies.
"The outside is a typical Under Armour material, with a softer, almost fleece-like, lining on the inside that's very thin," wrote one reviewer. "I was a little skeptical that it would be enough to keep me warm, but it did a fantastic job (especially when layered with other things) of keeping me warm without completely sweating me out."
"It fits exactly like the picture, fitted but not too tight — even the mock neck," another chimed in. "It's incredibly soft on the inside and really warm. It's the perfect layering piece, and I can really tell the difference when it's cold and I don't wear it."
Don't let snow or wind chill deter you from getting out there and being active. With the Under Armour ColdGear Mock Top, you'll feel comfortably warm, dry, and motivated to enjoy your favorite winter activities.