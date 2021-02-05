When your body does start to warm up from getting that heart pumping, this top won't make you feel like you're drenched in sweat either, thanks to its moisture-wicking and deodorizing design. These elements work together to wick perspiration quickly and keep smelly odors at bay. Plus, with its seamless style, it will also prevent annoying (and painful) chafing. And because you can get it in multiple colors, you can alternate throughout the week, and always have a clean one on hand, even on laundry day.