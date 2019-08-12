Image zoom Wacoal

Finding the right undergarments for working out has never been an easy feat. Little by little, though, athleticwear and underwear companies alike have begun listening to feedback and hearing the requests (er, outcries) of women who need better fits, materials, sizes, and styles. (Related: These Companies Are Making Shopping for Sports Bras Suck Less)

So, it's no wonder that women are raving about Wacoal’s cult-favorite Underwire Sports Bra. The brand, which aims to "support women's minds and bodies" created the Underwire Sports Bra (Buy It, $65, nordstrom.com) with all different boobs in mind.

First, though, we know what you’re thinking: How could anybody possibly enjoy wearing a sports bra with wires? Take a closer look at this bra and you'll see that Wacoal created it with wires on the outside, rather than the usual interior placement, to ensure that wearers wouldn’t have to sacrifice comfort for support.

It features convertible straps that can be worn normally or racerback-style, as well as band sizes ranging from 32 to 40 and cup sizes ranging from C to G (that's the equivalent to quadruple D). It's easy to see why fuller-busted babes have fallen in love.

“I love this bra. It provides good support without the uni-boob look,” user Dixiemaggie wrote in one of more than 1,200 five-star reviews on the Nordstrom website. “It's comfortable to wear all day. I exercise every day, so I have tried many sports bras. This is the best by far.” (Related: How Your Breast Size Can Affect Your Fitness Routine)

“The wide shoulder straps also offer great support, but they don't dig into my shoulders the way other sports bras would,” wrote user Maribelmarie6, who recommended ordering a size up, which is also Wacoal’s suggestion.

At $65, this sports bra is an investment but considering it's one that more than a thousand people don’t regret, it sounds like a sure bet. You can buy the Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra in black, beige, electric blue, and gray with blue stitching at Nordstrom online and in stores.