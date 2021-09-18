Not to mention, Walmart's newest collection wasn't designed with just your sweat sessions in mind. This season, the company fully understood the assignment and gave shoppers what they actually needed: activewear that easily doubles as everyday wear. Shop comfy biker shorts that you can pair with your favorite tops and sweatshirts (or a blazer for a chic back-to-the-office look) and on-trend jackets that are easy to slip on when in a rush. Plus, you can restock your leggings drawer with seamless, ankle-length, or thermal options that start at just $13. (Related: The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings to Keep You Warm Through All Your Winter Workouts)