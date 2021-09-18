Walmart's Cute and Cozy Fall Athleisure Line Just Dropped — and Leggings Start at Just $13
Fall's finicky weather can make it confusing when deciding on what to wear: Some days call for tank tops, while others require popping on a fleece topper before heading out the door to your morning workout. But don't stress — thanks to Walmart's fall athleisure drop, you can easily update and upgrade your wardrobe with versatile pieces that'll carry you into winter, all on a budget, too.
Not to mention, Walmart's newest collection wasn't designed with just your sweat sessions in mind. This season, the company fully understood the assignment and gave shoppers what they actually needed: activewear that easily doubles as everyday wear. Shop comfy biker shorts that you can pair with your favorite tops and sweatshirts (or a blazer for a chic back-to-the-office look) and on-trend jackets that are easy to slip on when in a rush. Plus, you can restock your leggings drawer with seamless, ankle-length, or thermal options that start at just $13. (Related: The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings to Keep You Warm Through All Your Winter Workouts)
Even though the start of the fall season isn't officially here (it's still 80-something degrees in New York, if you can believe it!), don't let that stop you from adding cute, cozy layers and autumn-toned pieces to your activewear wardrobe in preparation for cooler days ahead. Below, check out the latest Walmart activewear finds that will complete your wardrobe — whether you're in need of gym gear or couch-lounging attire — right in time for fall.
Free Assembly Teddy Henley Top
This henley top is perfect for chillier mornings or evenings when you're heading to your pre -or post-work fitness class. It's made with a teddy-like fabric that keeps you toasty without that annoying itching feeling. Available in four colors, choose from an acorn brown or a rich apple red, both pretty enough to be snapped on the 'gram. (Related: Sherpa Jackets, Shoes, and More to Snag While It's Still Cold)
Buy It: $26
Free Assembly Women's 7/8 Leggings
Walmart shoppers are super impressed with the high-waisted fit of these leggings and their comfortable material, a combination of stretchy spandex and recycled polyester (sustainability for the win!). Plus, they come in a variety of shades — if you like to stay with softer tones, grab a pair in blue-ish grey flagstone, or if you're looking for an autumn-appropriate color, the burnt rosemary totally fits the bill.
Buy It: $16
Free Assembly Tunic Fleece Sweatshirt
Every fall wardrobe needs a cozy sweatshirt — facts. This one from Free Assembly does not disappoint, due to its true-to-size fit, which is also slightly oversized so that you can layer beneath it for when the temperature dips. It's available in four colorways, and once you feel how soft it is, you'll want to snag one in every shade. (Related: The 10 Hoodies and Sweatshirts Your Fall Wardrobe Needs)
Buy It: $24
Scoop Bike Shorts
Bike shorts always seem to be trending, and they're at the top of everyone's must-have list for working out everyday wear. Not only are these shorts from Walmart incredibly versatile, but they're also one of the most comfortable pairs you'll find — and at a price point of just $11, why not give them a shot?. The longer length ensures that they stay put and won't ride up, whether you're cycling, boxing, or strolling the aisles of Trader Joe's. (Related: This Celeb-Loved Brand Just Restocked Its Best-Selling Biker Shorts)
Buy It: $11
Other Amazing Walmart Activewear for Fall to Shop Right Now:
- Free Assembly Teddy Fleece Zip-Up Jacket, $32
- Free Assembly Raglan Zip Hoodie with Long Sleeves, $26
- Free Assembly High Waisted Bike Shorts, $14
- Free Assembly Long Sweat Shorts, $16
- Time and Tru Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt, $12
- Avia Seamless Leggings, $15
- Avia Transition T-Shirt, $7
- Free Assembly Muscle Tank Top, $6
- Scoop Hoodie and Shorts Set, $27
- Athletic Works Active Dri More Core Shelf-Bra Racerback Tank, $10
- ClimateRight by Cuddl Duds Grid Warmth High Waisted Thermal Leggings, $13