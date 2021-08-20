This Best-Selling Tennis Skirt On Amazon Is On Sale for Less Than $25
Whether you've recently felt inspired to pick up a racket for the first time or you've been playing tennis for years, sometimes one of the best ways to up your game is to dress the part. If you've been thinking about upgrading your tennis attire from old t-shirts and running shorts to clothes designed for a match, consider purchasing a tennis skirt. To make your search even easier, shoppers rave about this pleated skirt that's on sale for as low as $21.
With more than 2,300 five-star reviews, the Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt (Buy It, from $21, amazon.com) has soared to the top of Amazon's "Women's Sports Skirts" list. That's likely due to the fact that the polyester-spandex skirt has plenty of highlights, which include a high-waisted elastic band you can adjust as needed. Plus, the under-skirt shorts offer additional coverage and a pocket to store tennis or even golf balls in between points. Shoppers also note the additional helpful pockets — one can be used to store your car key or credit card, while another has enough room to store your phone.
Buy It: Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt (in white), from $21, amazon.com
"It's the best decision I've ever made as far as purchasing skirts from Amazon goes," wrote one reviewer. "Everyone needs to get [one]. It's just cute! You won't regret making this purchase. I'm so glad I ordered three of them."
"This is my favorite tennis skirt," added another five-star reviewer. "Thick, good quality fabric. Functioning hidden pockets. The folds in the back make it very flirty and give me a butt! Overall, I'd buy these again."
Available in 17 colors and patterns, including white, black, and navy, shoppers also point out the all-seasons Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt can be worn for far more than just tennis matches. It's also ideal for days out on the golf course, heading out for walks and runs around the neighborhood, and even just on busy days spent running errands. (Related: The 2021 Shape Sneaker Awards Will Help You Pick the Best Pair for Any Workout)
Buy It: Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt (in black), from $21, amazon.com
"I love this skirt," wrote another shopper. "This is great for plus-size women, and [it's] incredibly flattering. It's great for workouts (even CrossFit), but [it] can also easily be worn [as part of] a cute outfit as well."
If your next match is already on the horizon or you're simply searching for an athletic skirt that will make you feel put together on the go, shop the Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt before the sale ends.