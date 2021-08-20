This Best-Selling Tennis Skirt On Amazon Is On Sale for Less Than $25

With more than 2,300 five-star reviews, the Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt (Buy It, from $21, amazon.com) has soared to the top of Amazon's "Women's Sports Skirts" list. That's likely due to the fact that the polyester-spandex skirt has plenty of highlights, which include a high-waisted elastic band you can adjust as needed. Plus, the under-skirt shorts offer additional coverage and a pocket to store tennis or even golf balls in between points. Shoppers also note the additional helpful pockets — one can be used to store your car key or credit card, while another has enough room to store your phone.