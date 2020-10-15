Whitney Simmons’ New Gymshark Collection Is Both Adorable and Functional

Through her wildly popular Instagram account and YouTube channel, Whitney Simmons is serving glute exercises to build that peach emoji booty, core moves that leave your abs shaking, and full-body workouts that help you feel your absolute strongest. And now, the fitness fanatic is making sure you also *look* your best with the release of her second athleisure collection with Gymshark.
The collection, which will be launching on October 29, features wear-anywhere leggings and bike shorts, supportive sports bras, lightweight joggers, long-sleeved crop tops, and more must-have pieces, all for $70 or less. While the colors vary from eye-popping hues (such as cyber red) to pastel tones (such as moss green and pink haze), all the pieces have one mission: to encourage you to embrace your flaws and whole-heartedly accept yourself.
“I wanted women to feel they could just be themselves with this collection,” Simmons told Shape. “I want my Plain Janes to feel like there’s a place for them as much as my bold and bright girls do.” Key details — such as ruching on the butt of the leggings and Simmons' daily mantra, "It’s a beautiful day to be alive," stitched on each piece in the collection — bring that goal to life.
And when creating the gear, Simmons didn’t overlook comfort. Most of the pieces in the collection are made either from a lightweight mix of polyester and nylon or stretchy elastane, but they're all so soft, you’ll literally want to live in them, says Simmons. Currently, she’s obsessed with the new Ribbed Waist Leggings and her signature athleisure look — the the low-key Fitted Joggers paired with the cropped cream Recovery Hoodie and the reversible Oversized Bomber Jacket (shown below). “The combination just makes me feel cozy and cute,” she explains. “I had the vision of doing a hoodie, jogger, and jacket for everyday street style.”
Looks aside, the fitted, long-sleeve tops and high-waisted leggings are designed to help you perform your best, whether you’re tackling a HIIT workout with a million jump squats or a strength-training session with kettlebell swings and squats. “While I’m always looking for a stylish gym sesh, it really comes down to the technical features that support and cover my body that end up making me feel more confident and perform my best at the gym,” says Simmons. “That’s why we wanted this collection to offer pieces with more coverage if desired. I love a fabric that holds me if I want to feel secure during a workout, and front seams in leggings are a must to avoid unflattering issues like camel toe.” (She's onto something; research shows that your workout clothing actually does alter your workout performance.)
While you can’t score pieces from the collection just yet, know that her 2019 line sold out fast, so you'll want to keep an eye on Gymshark's website next week to find out the exact time the collection launches on October 29. In the meantime, you can stock up on Simmons’ other faves from Gymshark, including the Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings (Buy It, $60, gymshark.com), which she says is an iconic piece that can be worn for any type of workout.
And if you do grab some of Simmons’ go-to pieces once the IG-worthy collection goes live, expect to feel good as hell each and every time you slip them on. “I want girls to feel comfortable and confident when they walk into the gym, or whenever they’re going to work out,” says Simmons. “I want them to feel a million bucks.”