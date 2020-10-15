Whitney Simmons’ New Gymshark Collection Is Both Adorable and Functional

Looks aside, the fitted, long-sleeve tops and high-waisted leggings are designed to help you perform your best, whether you’re tackling a HIIT workout with a million jump squats or a strength-training session with kettlebell swings and squats. “While I’m always looking for a stylish gym sesh, it really comes down to the technical features that support and cover my body that end up making me feel more confident and perform my best at the gym,” says Simmons. “That’s why we wanted this collection to offer pieces with more coverage if desired. I love a fabric that holds me if I want to feel secure during a workout, and front seams in leggings are a ​must​ to avoid unflattering issues like camel toe.” (She's onto something; research shows that your workout clothing actually does alter your workout performance.)